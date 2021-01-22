‘Bachelorette’ Star Dale Moss Allegedly Told Mistress Eleonora Srugo Engagement To Clare Crawley ‘Was For Show’

Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have had a whirlwind romance over the past year.

After meeting on Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, the two quickly fell madly in love with one another and abruptly left the show halfway through Season 16 after Moss popped the question.

However, after cheating rumors on Moss’s side recently plagued the couple, the pair officially decided call it quits — just two months after getting engaged. Both Clare and Dale announced the split on their respective Instagrams.

Rumors that Moss’s alleged mistress, Eleonora Srugo, was responsible for the breakup started to swirl shortly after the news of Clare and Dale’s split; however, Srugo’s rep is now defending her, saying that’s not the case.

Who is Dale Moss’s mistress, Eleonora Srugo?

Read on for everything you need to know about Eleonora Srugo and her alleged relationship with Dale Moss, including the rumor that he told her that his engagement to Crawley “was for show.”

She’s a real estate agent.

Eleonora Srugo is a New York City-based real estate agent who is the “#13 producing real estate agent” in the city.

According to her professional profile, she’s also a Pinnacle Circle Award winner, was raised in SoHo and lives in Greenwich Village, and offers a “full circle” approach to her clients.

"I offer a full-circle and individualized approach to every deal, and am involved with my clients for the long haul in building their real estate portfolios," her bio reads.

She set her Instagram to private.

Srugo has a decent following on Instagram, boasting over 22,000 followers on the social media app. However, she set her Instagram to private, so it’s hard to tell what her hobbies are, and if she and Dale Moss have been interacting on the app recently.

According to reports, though, Moss had commented on one of her photos in May 2020, and liked her Nov. 4 post on Instagram.

Moss also posted a group picture featuring Srugo and friends in New York back in 2019, captioning the pic, “Regardless of how many events, premiers or parties I go to NOTHING beats having a random night out with friends to celebrate one another.”

You can see the pic by clicking through the Instagram post above.

They’ve reportedly been friends for a while, but deny being romantically involved.

Which makes sense, considering the 2019 pic mentioned above.

Srugo’s rep, Ron Torossian, responded to claims that she and Dale had an affair while he was with Clare, saying:

“Dale and Eleonora are, and have been, platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best. They have never been involved dating — or romantically — in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

A source close to Moss and Srugo says they’ve been romantically involved for years, though.

This is getting messy.

A source close to Moss and Srugo revealed that the pair had been “hooking up for two or three years,” and dished on all the details about their alleged ongoing relationship.

“Eleonora’s known Dale for years and they’ve always been the kind of buddies that have that sexy, flirty vibe,” the source said. “They did start hooking up with each other about two or three years ago. They get along so well and share a lot of the same interests.”

“They love a lot of the same clubs and restaurants in NYC and have a shared taste for the finer things in life - and they’re both very good looking,” the source continued. “So it kind of just happened naturally. But they were on the same page about it not getting serious and ruining their friendship, that’s why it’s worked out for as long as it has.”

Since Dale and Clare’s whirlwind engagement, Bachelor Nation has been asking the same question they ask about every contestant on the show: is he in it for the right reasons? Almost immediately, fans weren’t buying that he was.

Now, the source with all the juicy details is giving a bit of insight into Dale’s true intentions of appearing on the show, saying, “He’s figuring out his life and she thought it was purely a career thing he was going on the show.”

“When he came back to the city, I don’t know exactly what he said to her but he convinced her the engagement was for show and he was never actually that serious about Clare,” the source shared, adding, “She believed him and didn’t seem too bothered by it since they were just basically friends with benefits anyway.”

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.