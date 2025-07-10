80-Year-Old Man Gives Heartwarming 'Special Message' To Struggling Stay-At-Home Moms — 'You Are The Heart And Soul Of Your Family'

There's absolutely nothing easy about being a stay-at-home mom, despite the illusion that they don't do much except spend time with the children and manage the house. But, studies have shown that stay-at-home moms truly struggle with mental health issues, like anxiety and depression, as well as just feeling downright overwhelmed because of all the stress and responsibility that usually falls on their shoulders.

In a TikTok video, an 80-year-old man named Don Schaefer had a message for stay-at-home moms who might be feeling a bit low and need a boost of encouragement. Schaefer admitted that stay-at-home moms definitely deserve much more credit than they get.

An elderly man delivered a heartwarming 'special message' to struggling stay-at-home moms.

"Let me start by saying you're doing an incredible job. Your dedication, your hard work, and love are the cornerstones of your family's well-being," Schaefer began in his video. "I have watched my daughters and granddaughters with kids, and I'm just amazed at what they accomplish every day."

He reminded stay-at-home moms that what they're doing matters because sometimes, in the midst of daily chores and routine, it can be easy to forget how critical their role really is.

Stay-at-home moms are often taken for granted, and their mental health can suffer as a result.

Schaefer is right. Stay-at-home moms are often taken for granted when they should be acknowledged and celebrated for the things they're able to get done in the span of a single day.

Every time their kids scrape their knees and Mom is there to make them feel better, every bedtime story they read for the millionth time, every diaper changed, every meal prepared, and everything in between adds up to shape a new generation of adults.

Schaefer admitted that he knows how exhausting it can be because he sees what his daughters and granddaughters juggle as mothers. He said, "I'm amazed at what they accomplish in a day." Adding, "The feeling of isolation can take its toll." But he wisely noted, "Remember, it's okay to feel that way."

According to Motherly's State of Motherhood Study, stay-at-home moms experience significant stress, which often stems from isolation, lack of personal time, and limited support systems. Stay-at-home moms reported dealing with relentless physical and mental demands, without the breaks or social interaction that comes with having a traditional job.

He reminded stay-at-home moms that it's normal for them to feel stressed out.

One of the things that can make stay-at-home moms feel worse is trying to deny how they're feeling or even downplay it because they don't want to seem as if they're complaining. However, the best thing they can do is acknowledge their negative feelings because it's normal that they feel that way in the first place.

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

"You're not alone and it's perfectly normal," he insisted. "I have those moments of doubt or exhaustion, which I see every day. Don't forget to take care of yourself amidst taking care of everyone else. It's necessary for you to recharge and continue being the amazing mom you are, whether it's stealing a few moments for yourself during nap time, indulging in a hobby you love, or simply just taking a relaxing bath at the end of the day."

Motherly's study explained that stay-at-home moms need to have time off without feeling guilty. Every mom deserves to have a break and time away from their kids. Stay-at-home moms shouldn't have to "do it all" constantly, as they'll end up feeling burned out, and eventually, that'll take its toll on both their mental and physical health.

"The work you do as a stay-at-home mom is immeasurable," Schaefer continued. "Trust me, you are the heart and soul of your family, and your efforts create a warm and nurturing environment where everyone can thrive. You're doing an amazing job, and the world is a better place because of you."

