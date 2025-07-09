4 Personality Clues A Person's Bathroom Reveals, According To Psychology

We often think of our personality being revealed through our words, actions, and preferences, but the spaces we live in can be just as telling. A lot of people don't think much about their bathroom, despite it being one of the most frequented rooms in their house.

Psychology suggests that your bathroom likely reveals a lot more about your personality than you might think. The way you organize, maintain, and decorate the space can hint at certain traits and behaviors that make up who you are. Here are four personality clues a person's bathroom reveals, according to psychology:

1. Keeping items organized may indicate success in other areas of life

SvetlanaParnikova | Shutterstock

These people have it all together and like to be reminded of it whenever they enter their bathroom. Maintaining organization in a bathroom reflects certain traits and values that often correlate with success and ambition, especially in a career.

An organized bathroom indicates a certain level of discipline and attention to detail. People often spend a significant amount of time in their bathroom, and keeping it organized requires daily effort and consistency. This attitude of self-discipline is usually reflected in other aspects, such as working to achieve career, fitness, and financial goals.

Additionally, it shows a sense of pride in your environment and yourself. Intentionally keeping a tidy bathroom can be seen as an extension of how you treat your relationships and your work outside of the house.

2. A messy bathroom may indicate problems with behavior or mental health

There are a few reasons why someone might be prone to leaving products strewn about on the bathroom counter and towels all over the floor. You could simply have a more carefree attitude and a relaxed approach to cleaning, or you might not have a lot of time in your day to dedicate to decluttering.

However, when a bathroom reaches a certain point of messiness or uncleanliness, it may indicate a deeper issue. In some cases, it's a sign of severe mental illness or even substance abuse. Symptoms of depression and anxiety include fatigue and a lack of motivation or interest, so keeping up with tasks like cleaning a bathroom can feel impossible. In fact, research from 2020 found a direct link between an untidy house and underlying depression.

“Living with depression can make it feel really, really challenging to do a lot of things, [and] keeping a living space clean may be just one of those,” Gaby Teresa, associate marriage and family therapist at Kindman & Co. in Los Angeles, told PsychCentral. "Going about your daily routine, which comes naturally to some, tends to feel nearly impossible to someone experiencing depression.”

Even if the mess isn't a result of mental illness, it can still negatively impact overall mental health. Excess clutter has been proven to decrease focus and increase stress and irritability.

3. Storing items out of sight may indicate caring about appearances and a desire for privacy

Yaroslav Astakhov | Shutterstock

Having a visibly tidy bathroom says that appearances matter to you. You make the effort to look put together for anyone who sees you, even in the comfort of your own home.

The real question is what you do with the items you keep hidden. If you store items out of sight but let them clutter up your cabinets and closets, you probably want it to look like you've got your life together on the surface, but it might actually be a little messy underneath.

These people are often labeled as Identifiers. Their closets and drawers are full to bursting with stuff, but they care more about how they look on the outside rather than what's hidden behind doors and furniture. No one would guess they have a mess in their bedroom because they always look neat as a pin when it comes to their appearance.

On the other hand, keeping hidden items neat and tidy shows that your care goes deeper than surface-level. You take care of yourself inside and out, focusing on both your appearance and your health equally.

4. Decorating with bold patterns or colors may indicate a creative side

Certain colors are known to affect a person's mood, behavior, and overall well-being. Bright colors and aesthetic decor are often associated with vibrant or quirky people. Whether you prefer warm colors like reds, oranges, or yellows, or cool colors like greens, blues, and purples, you want your bold personality to show in your color choices.

If your bathroom decor incorporates fun colors, patterns, or designs, you would probably describe yourself as a creative person. You might enjoy partaking in artistic activities like painting or photography, or you may just love the opportunity to use your creativity through decorating.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.