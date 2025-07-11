5 Little Signs Your Cat Has Become Very Entitled

Cats are adorable — but sometimes, there are some signs your cat has become very, very entitled. Yes, cats are cute, playful, and often make the household more cozy. Seriously, who doesn't like cats? Okay, maybe some die-hard dog lovers, but even they have to admit that felines have their charm. There's just something irresistible about them.

But let's be honest, cats are a bit full of themselves. Some say that dogs think you're their owner because you feed and take care of them, while cats think they own you for the same reason. And maybe those folks are onto something. Cats are often pampered, and as a cat owner, there are some clear signs to look out for that show your kitty might be entitled.

The Instagram account @prideofkittycats, known for its captivating kitty content, recently shared a post that's nearing 3,000 likes. It outlined some of the signs that your cat might be a little too pampered. But don't worry. Just because your cat shows a few of these behaviors doesn't mean it's the end of the world. They might just need to be reminded that they're not actually royalty. Who are we kidding? They totally are!

1. They always wake you up in the middle of the night

If your cat insists on disturbing your sleep, well, they might not exactly be respectful of your time. Whether it's to get food, play, or just because they're bored, waking you up shows they're entitled and don't care about your rest. They expect their needs to be met, even if it's in the middle of the night.

They're not exactly being entitled in this instance, even though it might feel like they are. As the spruce pets noted, in their natural habitat, cats are nocturnal. That's why they pretty much nap all day long. That doesn't mean you can't train them to respect your sleeping patterns, however. The outlet noted that the best thing you can do is make sure your cat is getting enough fun and stimulation during the day, so they are actually tired at night. And of course, make sure their water is fresh, their litter box is clean, and they have eaten enough so they aren't hungry.

2. They hate closed doors

Some cats absolutely despise closed doors. They'll scratch, bump against, tap, and meow nonstop. If your cat constantly tries to get into every room, it's a clear sign they're used to having access everywhere, whenever they want. It means the kitty doesn't respect boundaries and demands free passage at all times.

But let's be honest, is that such a bad thing? It's their house, too, after all. If dogs get to follow their owners everywhere, why should cats be confined?

3. They meow constantly

Gnsh rei | Shutterstock

This is when your cat meows excessively, going beyond normal communication. Of course, meowing to get your attention is totally fine; that's how they talk to you. But if they do it constantly and in an obnoxious way, it might be time to listen instead of complaining.

According to Lakeland Animal Clinic, excessive meowing means your cat is trying to tell you something. It could be that they don't feel well, or they're stressed, or even bored. That's not exactly prima donna behavior; that's just your best bud trying to let you know what's up.

4. They invade your space

Entitled cats love to make sure your eyes are on them at all times. When you're eating, they'll jump on the table; when you're working, they'll interrupt. They basically take over the room whenever they want, making sure they stay the main character.

But honestly, can you blame them? They just want to hang out with the person they love most. Sure, it's tough when they sit on your keyboard or won't let you walk anywhere without getting underfoot, but it's also totally endearing. Think about how often you probably annoy them with constant pictures, hugs, and kisses.

5. They act jealous

If your cat gets agitated whenever you pet another animal or even are close to another person, it could be a sign of jealousy. Entitled kitties want to be the center of attention all the time, and they don't like having to share it with anyone, whether it's other pets or humans.

Cats can be trained and learn how to behave.

It's a common misconception that cats can't be trained. An article from the British Psychological Society, a leading organization for psychologists in the U.K., noted that cats do learn from people. For instance, kitties figure out that sitting on your lap leads to being petted, and depending on whether they enjoy it, they'll come back more or less often.

The organization also pointed out that both positive and negative reinforcement work with cats. For example, if your cat does something good, you can reward them with a treat. And if they do something bad, you can take something away, though only something that doesn't affect their well-being.

For instance, if your cat bites you while being petted, one way to discourage that behavior is to stop petting them immediately. If they want more attention, they will approach you again, without biting this time. This mild form of punishment can help reduce occasional biting.

The bottom line? Your cat might be a little pampered, but that's not necessarily a problem. Unless their behavior seriously interferes with your life, there's no need to stress. However, if it does, some gentle re-education can help them become more respectful. Otherwise, just enjoy having those adorable — and entitled — companions in your life.

