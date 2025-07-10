5 Uncomfortable Signs You’ve Completed Your Karmic Contracts & Are Moving Into Your Highest Timeline

Sometimes, the signs you've completed your karmic contracts, allowing yourself to receive better blessings, can feel both uncomfortable and scary. You might not know what's happening, and the sudden change in mood and habits can feel quite disorienting. However, it's only through these painful moments that you can finally step into the life that you're meant to be living.

While these signs can feel quite unsettling, it's usually a message from the Universe trying to put you on the right track to receive all of the abundance that you deserve. In fact, there are five distinctly uncomfortable signs you should watch out for that mean you've completed your karmic contract and are moving into your highest timeline:

1. You're more irritable and angry

In a TikTok video, a therapist and coach named Margot Miller explained that when you're stuck in survival mode, individuals often have an immense amount of fear that they cannot connect to their shadow side. Feeling that anger and irritability can make you want to cling to the things that may have once brought comfort, but by letting go, you're breaking free from living in survival mode.

"You start to feel rage for all the things that you put up with when you are in survival mode," Miller pointed out. "On top of that, you're done with your current level of the video game and you're ready to ascend, which means you're going to feel cranky about your 3D reality."

Usually, irritability and anger are the biggest signs that you're ready to experience more from life and are done putting up with trying to please others and ignoring your own needs.

2. You become the villain in someone else's movie

When you decide to stop doing things out of pure obligation and guilt, you'll soon start to realize that the people who benefited from you living in survival mode suddenly become upset by you. Because of that, they'll end up casting you as the villain even though you're only trying to better your own life by putting yourself first.

"This often looks like an attempt to smear campaign your character or trying to bring you down. Maybe they even attempt to publicly humiliate you," Miller said. "It's honestly funny because they have no power because you're divinely protected."

You'll know when you move into the highest timeline because, as psychologist Dr. Yvette Erasmus explained, "Making peace with being misunderstood is about letting go of our need to be seen in a particular light, and to instead understand what the world might look like through someone else’s eyes. We let go of the need to defend ourselves, not because we ARE villains, but because defending ourselves actually misses the point and often just deepens the divide."

3. People, places, and things are falling away fast

By breaking free from your karmic contract, the Universe ends up creating space for only things that are a match to your highest good. This means that the deeper the void, isolation, and breakdowns, the higher the upgrades will be. It's usually the universe's way of getting rid of things that aren't serving you anymore because you've now moved away from living in that constant fear and anger.

It might seem disorienting at first to lose a lot of the things that you once leaned on for comfort, but it's through this change that you'll be able to find better people, places, and things that can now bring you joy above all else.

4. You feel lazier

Miller explained that this usually happens because you're no longer motivated to prove yourself and your worth. Now, your worth is no longer connected to the work that you do, which means that you feel even freer and at peace to dedicate your time and energy to other things.

"Your energy is recalibrating from karmic grind to divine alignment," Miller said. "It's okay to take a breath and rest for a little bit." It's only through finally pouring back into yourself that you'll find things that make you feel good again, but self-care is always important, and there's nothing bad about taking the time to rest and recharge.

5. Your body suddenly can't tolerate what it used to

This could manifest in the type of people you used to surround yourself with but can now no longer tolerate, or even certain environments and certain foods. You suddenly realize that you no longer have the capacity to go out to parties as much as you used to, that you no longer have room for small talk, or that you can't stand fast food the way you once did.

That's usually a sign that you're ascending, according to Miller. While many of these things can feel quite uncomfortable at first, it's important to remember that it's only a bit of uncertainty before you're finally able to reach your full potential. Once you're through the storm, you'll be grateful to finally experience better times with better people by your side. Change is often uncomfortable, but the discomfort is always worth it.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.