Neighbor Cuts Down All The Trees In Couple's Backyard Because The Flowers Were Falling On His Property

Bad neighbors are nothing new. They can be rude, noisy, and way too invested in your personal business. Some can make your life downright unbearable.

This is a reality that one couple learned firsthand as they faced a disappointing situation caused by their petty neighbor, and they're intent on making sure he doesn't get away with it. Their backyard sanctuary was literally destroyed because a neighbor was bothered by the flower petals falling in his yard.

A neighbor cut down all the trees in a couple's backyard because he was angry about the flowers falling into his yard.

A woman who goes by JaCoy took to social media to share a crazy situation in which her neighbor cut down the trees in the backyard of her and her husband's property. To give some backstory, she explained that the neighbor had previously asked the couple to cut down their trees because the flowers were falling into his yard. They did say no because they were very fond of the trees, but they immediately had professionals come to cut the trees back as a compromise.

@jacoyoberle6 I’ve debated posting an update, but I wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s reached out. It’s been a little overwhelming, but your support has meant so much. I figured I’d share a little more for anyone wondering what’s been going on. So a quick backstory: About two months ago, our neighbor asked us to remove our trees because flowers were falling into his yard. Of course I felt terrible but we said no, because I loved those trees for many reasons. However, we immediately had them professionally cut back (which we do every other year, per our landscaper’s recommendation). He lost it. He sent a bunch of unhinged messages to my husband but we thought it had blown over after we had the trees cut back and the flowers stopped blooming. Fast forward to this past weekend, while we weren’t home (which he knew), they were mysteriously chopped down. Every last one. They were cut aggressively and conveniently in a way that ensured nothing fell into his yard. Hmmm 🤔 Yesterday we started asking other neighbors if they had seen anything. The neighbor we assume is the culprit found out and started sending my husband more threatening messages, filled with profanity and intimidation. I’m not sharing those here because we’re protecting ourselves legally. I didn’t share this for sympathy. I shared it because I felt completely heartbroken, confused, and was being told to just let it go. Like I was overreacting. But I wasn’t. The support here has been incredibly validating, and I’m so thankful for every kind person. No matter how much he hated the trees, he had no right to take it into his own hands. We’ve filed a police report and are pursuing legal action. I don’t know if we’ll get the justice we deserve, but I won’t stop trying. Threats, bullying, intimidation, and destruction of property are not okay. I’m tired of watching people use fear and violence to get their way. If you made it this far, thank you for hearing me out. And to everyone who’s shown kindness and support, it truly meant more than you know. 💕 ♬ take a moment to breathe. - normal the kid

She said the neighbor "lost it" and proceeded to send multiple "unhinged" text messages to her husband. However, she assumed the situation would blow over because the trees had been cut back, and the flowers were not actively blooming on the trees.

When the couple went away from home for a weekend, they returned to find every single one of the trees cut down.

The TikTok video posted by the wife showed where the trees had been planted against a stone brick wall that separates their property from the neighbor's.

She stated, "They were cut aggressively and conveniently in a way that ensured nothing fell into his yard." After attempting to ask others in the neighborhood if they had seen anything, the neighbor began sending more messages to the couple that included threats and profanity.

The wife acknowledged in a follow-up video that the neighbor had a right to trim any branches or leaves that hung over into his property, but that he took it too far by trespassing and destroying the trees. She even blamed herself, wondering if choosing those specific types of trees somehow caused this whole situation.

According to lawyer Ilona Bray, JaCoy and her husband have no reason to blame themselves at all. In fact, they should pursue damages against this neighbor for his actions. Bray noted, "If your neighbor or someone else cuts down, removes, or hurts a tree on your property without your permission, that person is required to compensate you (the tree owner) for your loss. If necessary, you can sue to enforce your rights." There are only two specific legal requirements that must be met for compensation: There must be actual damage to your property and not just a neighbor cutting branches that hang over into his yard, and the tree or trees that were destroyed can't have been an immediate danger to others.

The couple is heartbroken over the loss of the trees and is pursuing legal action.

The wife said that they've already filed a police report and are doing everything they can to get justice for their trees. In the original video's caption, she said, "Threats, bullying, intimidation, and destruction of property are not okay. I’m tired of watching people use fear and violence to get their way."

Commenters on the video showed immense support for the couple and emphasized that tree law has serious consequences. Though it's not clear where exactly the couple lives, many states have legislation that protects trees on an individual's property. Someone who causes damage to trees that aren't on their property, like cutting them down, can face severe fines and legal trouble.

One user shared their own experience with a similar situation, commenting, "When my neighbor decided to cut all my trees down on my side of the fence I took legal action. It cost her $2500 per tree. She cut down 9 trees."

Obviously, it's always best to try to keep the peace when it comes to neighbors, but unfortunately, in this couple's case, it seems no matter how hard they tried, they just couldn't please this flower-hating fiend.

