Why A Backstreet Boy Is Suing A Florida Sheriff’s Office

Brian Littrell is famous for being a part of the boyband Backstreet Boys, but now his name is in the news for a reason other than his music. Littrell is suing the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Office for their inaction when it comes to trespassers on his beachside property, according to Florida news outlet My Panhandle.

The Daily Mail reported that Littrell and his wife, Leighanne, purchased a beach house in Santa Rosa for $3.8 million two years ago. Apparently, they have struggled with trespassers on their private stretch of beach ever since, and they feel the police are doing nothing to help them, despite it being their legal duty to step in.

Brian Littrell filed a writ of mandamus against the local Sheriff’s Office for not doing their job to keep trespassers off his property.

The Daily Mail defined a writ of mandamus as “a court order compelling a public official to perform a legally mandated duty.” The petition was filed on June 19, 2025. It accuses the Sheriff's Office of failing to prevent people from entering his private section of beach that came with the property.

The court document refers to Littrell’s property as “BLB Beach Hut, LLC.” It made the claim that “numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing on BLB’s beach.” In response to this, Littrell hired security and attempted to mark his property line with “no trespassing” signs and outdoor furniture. It has not helped.

BLB filed a Walton County Trespass Authorization Form. My Panhandle said this “allows sheriff’s deputies to warn, trespass, and prosecute trespassers on the property after they’ve been given a notice to leave.” This was made possible by the “Trespassing on Gulf Front Beaches” policy, which Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson Jr. signed in October 2023, allowing police to respond to such complaints.

In his lawsuit, Littrell is alleging that the sheriff has refused to “protect” his family as he should, given that the property is private and Littrell filed the Trespass Authorization Form in April. Per the Daily Mail, “The document cites past dates that Littrell has requested police officer help — including once on May 4, when an officer allegedly stated he ‘doesn’t agree with private beaches’ and described upholding BLB’s constitutional rights as ‘lunacy.’”

The Littrells have had an ongoing issue with supposed trespassers on their beach property.

In April 2023, a video of Leighanne Littrell confronting a beachgoer that she claimed was on her property was posted to TikTok. The original video is no longer available, but it was reposted by the account @bsb_best. In the video, Leighanne points to a “no trespassing” sign and requests that a man who has taken up a spot on what she claims to be part of her beach leave. He told her he would not.

Sue, the woman who runs the Backstreet Boys fan account, showed an image of a code enforcer on the Littrells’ property. “Code enforcement came by and showed them where their property line is in the sand,” she said. “Their deed does not say they owned to the main highwater line. There’s actually a line in the sand.”

It’s not really clear who is in the wrong here.

This is a tricky situation because everyone has a right to keep their own private property, well, private. However, it sounds like there may be some confusion among the Littrell family about where their property line is located. If that’s the case, then they need some gentle correction.

It would be easy to chalk this situation up to another celebrity acting entitled, but if Littrell really believes his private property is being trespassed on, then it is his right to take legal action. It’s what anyone would do. Perhaps we shouldn’t judge Littrell too harshly for standing up for his rights.

