Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 17, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 17, 2021.

We want to explore and to have our freedoms, and Sunday's numerology emphasizes this for all zodiac signs.

The day's Life Path Number is a 5, the Freedom Seeker.

5 energy fosters a sense of instability because it fosters a desire to explore and to promote change that can feel extreme.

The Pisces Moon provides little support for our need to remain fixed on any one thing this Sunday.

The Moon is easily influenced by external circumstances when in the sign of Pisces.

When you check your daily tarot card reading for your own zodiac sign or that of others you'll notice that there are a lot more cards from the Major Arcana than the Minor.

This means that for all of us on some level we have to hold fast to the opinion that we are what we choose to be.

We will always encounter change on the outside. The world is forever changing.

But our faith and belief in a higher power and our personal power are always there when we need it to be.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Empress, Reversed

Work on your emotional balance. The Empress tarot card is about intuition but it's emotional balance in life that is grounded when a person is connected with their inner voice.

But this reversed tarot card reveals that you may be feeling like this is a struggle for you. There may be reasons that you are out of sorts.

Work or family problems could be interfering with how you really want to be on the inside.

One important step you can take to make an improvement is calling for time out and conserving. your feminine energy.

One remedy may be to do something that helps you to connect with your feminine energy and to avoid letting too much negativity drain you of love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Knight of Wands

It's time to get to work. The knight in the tarot loves to take action. He is driven and relentlessly determined to get what he wants.

This tarot card in the upright position is a sign for you to take action, too. You may have a plan, a relationship or something of value that you want to do but have not.

The wands in the tarot is a suit related to starts, and so this can be the start of a new journey for you.

You may be entering an unfamiliar ground, but don't be afraid. You have to courage to see things through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Emperor, Reversed

You don't always have to be the strong one.

The Emperor is about courage, brawn, and strength, and sometimes it can represent a male figure in your life that helps you when times are tough.

But, this card is reversed, so it could mean that you feel like there's really no strong person around. You need help or you want someone to lean on but the things you see are weaknesses.

When you feel this way, there is a remedy. Search within and remember your past. You have a lot going for you now, even if life feels overwhelming.

There are things that you may not be able to receive from others, but this allows you to learn to depend more on yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Knight of Swords, Reversed

It's time to stop and review. The Knight of Swords in reverse means that the action you're taking needs to slow down or come to a stop.

Maybe you already know that a situation feels off, but you keep pushing forward because that's what the world tells you to do. But, there are times when that advice is wrong.

There's a reason why things aren't working out the way you want, and it could be that it's time to rest not struggle. Taking two steps back can be a big leap forward next week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon

Don't trust people when your gut says it's wrong. The Moon is related to Pisces, and even though this can indicate a deep spiritual opportunity or a connectedness to the universe, you may also be met with unknown mysteries that are dark and dangerous.

Don't search where you sense curiosity should not take you.

During this time, it's important to be connected to your inner voice and to pay close attention to how you feel.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun

Be optimistic. There really are times when things just work themselves out.

The Sun is like Leo, courageous, and bright. There's really nothing that can get you down right now.

You can feel your own life force. It keeps you sensing that you are going to land on your feet no matter how hard life gets.

This is a wonderful time for you to continue to work hard and to make an effort. Even if things don't seem to be going well, they will.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ace of Swords

You hold the keys to your success. The Ace is showing you that you have a lot going for you. You're excelling. You're at the top of your game, and if that's not the case now, it soon will be.

Why? The swords is about higher thoughts and also it brings with it air energy. So, new things are happening and some of it is not predictable.

So be patient. You have good things coming so don't stop now when the timing is perfect, it will show.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Tower

There will be trouble. Problems abound, but you just can't plan for every disaster.

The Tower card has a giant lightning bolt through a building which shows how things strike where you least expect it to, and in a flash, you have to rebuild or try to make improvements where previously nothing felt wrong.

This can be heartbreaking but at the same time, you may discover a better way to do things. Consider any difficulty you face an opportunity to be better than ever before.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Lovers, Reversed

The Lovers tarot card is often associated with love, but it can also mean a romantic decision.

If you're trying to make heads or tails about a relationship this can be a confusing time.

But, there's no rush. Ultimatums can help you decide easily. Unhealthy choices by others can cut through the noise. You have a right to pause during times of decision.

In reverse, this card says you don't have to choose right now. The right person will stand out and things will fall into line.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The World

The World card is about opportunities, and it shows a person climbing to the top of success, but also leaving someone else behind.

You are elevating your career status. Don't let yourself think that you're not making any impact.

However, try not to forget where you came from and that people below would love to be in your shoes. So, if you want to be your best, you'll still have to remain competitive.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card relates to the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it means structures related to religion and even government.

This can be a sign that what you're trying to do is best when you work with already established rules and institutions.

You're trying to do something on your own and it's truly hard.

Align yourself with the right community, and be supportive of someone's work.

Perhaps you will find that you obtain your goal without having to rebuild Rome.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Star

The Star tarot card is related to the sign of Aquarius, and there's a person taking water and pouring it with one foot on the ground and the other in a stream.

This is important because it's time for you to stay grounded but also to remember you are a spiritual being.

And so prayer, reaching out to your higher power and your faith are there for you. So, ask for their help. Your spirit guides are all around you. They are there to support you during times of need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.