Are Stephanie And Ryan From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Still Together? Why Fans Think Their Relationship Won’t Survive

There’s truly nothing better than a drama-filled reality show, and the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé does not disappoint.

This season follows three familiar couples — Rebecca and Zied, Mike and Natalie, and Hazel and Tarik — and fans are also introduced to four new couples: Andrew and Amira, Yara and Jovi, Brandon and Julia, and Stephanie and Ryan.

Stephanie and Ryan raised eyebrows from the get-go, mostly because of their staggering age difference.

Stephanie, 52, is nearly twice as old as her fiancé, Ryan, who’s 27. And while some people believe that age is nothin’ but a number, because of their age difference, fans everywhere are all wondering the same thing:

Are Stephanie and Ryan from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Let’s take a look at what we know about their relationship, including where they currently stand, and why fans think they won’t make it to the altar.

Who is Stephanie Davdison?

Stephanie is a 52-year-old business woman from Michigan who has never had a serious relationship before.

According to her Instagram bio, she is the owner of Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center, which has two locations in the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo area of Michigan and the Petoskey/North Michigan area.

How did Stephanie and Ryan meet?

Stephanie and Ryan reportedly met when she was on vacation in Belize.

Rumor has it that Stephanie also pays for Ryan’s rent, refers to herself as a "cougar" and "sugar mama," sends money to Ryan in Belize, and buys gifts for Ryan and all his friends.

Fans have major reservations about Stephanie and Ryan.

In a thread on Reddit, fans expressed their concerns about Stephanie and Ryan’s relationship, even though we’ve yet to see them on the show yet (they’ll be introduced in the coming episodes).

“She's 52, he's 27. She met him in Belize so I assume he is from there. She's never been in a serious relationship and supports him financially,” one fan wrote. “Has disaster written all over it.”

"She’s financially stable and good looking yet she went for a youngin from far away who is clearly using her. She’s not emotionally secure, otherwise she’d be able to get a young tenderloin closer to home," one Reddit user added.

“She is a cougar. Guy is getting a sweet deal from his point of view,” another fan commented. “He will leave her when the plastic surgery can't keep up but for now he's in a good spot lol.”

A fan on Twitter also predicted that Stephanie and Ryan's relationship won't work out, writing, "The new couples for 90 DAY FIANCE have been revealed, and let me tell you. This one? Stephanie (52, MI) and Ryan (27, Belize)? This one's not ending well."

However, some fans think they may go the distance.

One Reddit user noted that just because their relationship may seem unconventional, it doesn’t mean that they won’t have a successful relationship:

“I’m not sure if she is being scammed because we just got introduced to her. She said in her little promo that she was ‘sugar mama.’ If someone knows that they are providing financial incentive to a younger, attractive mate who is mainly interested in that financial incentive in exchange for companionship, I don’t see that as scamming. Older, moneyed men have been doing that with younger, attractive women. The idea that marriage must be based purely off of a love match is ridiculous and I think short sided. People want different things from a marriage; some want love, other support and security."

Ryan is notably missing from Stephanie’s Instagram account.

It may be because Stephanie and Ryan have yet to be introduced to viewers, but Ryan is missing from Stephanie’s Instagram account.

Her photos consist of a lot of pictures of herself, including the 52-year-old business owner posing on one of her many cars.

Stephanie and Ryan make their debut on 90 Day Fiancé on Dec. 27.

Fans will finally get a glimpse at Stephanie and Ryan’s relationship on the Dec. 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

You can catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

