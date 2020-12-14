Are Hazel And Tarik From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Still Together? New Details About Their Relationship

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé is gearing up to be the most dramatic one yet!

Viewers are only a couple episodes into the latest season of the hit reality show, and as promised, the couples have seriously been bringing the drama.

While fans were introduced to four new couples, there are a few familiar faces on the show this season — one of those couples is Tarik and Hazel, who appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, though, fans are all asking the same question:

Are Hazel and Tairk from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Here’s everything we know about the pair’s relationship so far, and whether or not they go the distance.

Fans first met Tarik and Hazel on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days.

Tarik and Hazel met online, and in 2018, Tarik traveled to the Philippines to finally meet his long-distance love. After a somewhat awkward start to their relationship, Tarik proposed, and Hazel accepted his proposal.

Tarik and Hazel’s love story has been scrutinized by fans from the start. After Hazel admitted she was homeless and wanted to start a new life in America, fans immediately thought that Hazel was marrying Tarik for the wrong reasons.

Tarik and Hazel’s relationship is complicated.

Season 8 picks up on Hazel and Tarik’s love story as Hazel moves to the United States with her 9-year-old son.

However, after Hazel tells Tarik that she’s bisexual and interested in exploring a relationship with a woman in addition to her relationship with Tarik, fans became wary of her true intentions with her fiancé.

“Hazel coming here so she can experiment. Tarik gonna be on the sofa while Hazel and her girl take the bed," one fan on Twitter wrote.

Another Twitter fan who was confused about their relationship wrote, “Ok wait! Hazel is Tarik’s fiance she has a son she told him she is bisexual she is coming here on k1 visa based on engagement with him and looking for girls?!?!?! WHAT IS GOING ON HERE??!!”

Tarik got candid about his and Hazel’s fling with his ex, Minty.

If you thought the drama stopped there, then do I have some news for you!

On Dec. 13’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Tarik revealed that after he and Hazel broke up for a brief period of time, he had a fling with a woman named Minty, who also lives in the Philippines.

“After Hazel and I had broken up, I met Minty. She’s really pretty. She got a little bit of pizazz to her,” he said in his confessional. “We had a lot in common. I wouldn’t say I was falling in love … immediately, but I was falling in like.”

After Hazel and Tarik got back together, Hazel was reportedly intrigued by Minty and thought she was beautiful.

The pair met in the Philippines in 2018, and everything was going well for a few days, until jealousy reared its ugly head in the throuple’s relationship.

“Everything was beautiful for about two and a half days, but day three, Hazel just put an end to it,” Tarik said. “Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel and Hazel could see I was just fascinated by Minty.”

Tarik accepts that Hazel is bisexual.

Just because their relationship with Minty didn’t work out, doesn’t mean that Tarik isn’t open to Hazel having a girlfriend while they’re married.

“I’m not going to tell her to change, so Hazel having a girlfriend is going to be a part of our married life,” he admitted.

Tarik’s Instagram account is peppered with pictures of Hazel.

While fans have been wondering if Hazel and Tarik are still together, one scroll through Tarik’s Instagram will show you that the pair seem like they are still very much together.

Hazel has two Instagram accounts, which are both linked in Tarik’s bio. The account that is public doesn’t have many photos, and her last post is from October and details her new endeavors on Cameo. Her private account has less than 200 followers.

From the looks of it, Hazel and Tarik are still together; however, we’ll have to watch the rest of the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé to see what fate has in store for this fan-favorite couple.

