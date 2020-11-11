Everything To Know About The New — And Returning — ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couples On Season 8

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Yeah, yeah, the holidays are just around the corner, but we’re talking about a different monumental day in December: the premiere date of season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé.

The wildly popular hit TLC show returns on December 6, and fans of the show will be introduced to four new couples — as well as three returning couples — who hope to tie the knot before their spouses’ K-1 Visas expire.

Meet the new 90 Day Fiancé couples:

Here’s everything you need to know about the couples featured on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, and your first look at what’s shaping up to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

Andrew and Amira

Andrew fell in love with Amira, who is from France, almost immediately when they connected online.

After one weekend in Vegas, Andrew proposed to Amira and during the course of the season, the pair must figure out how to get Amira settled into the U.S. before her K-1 Visa expires — all during the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Yara and Jovi

When Jovi met Ukrainian native Yara, he reportedly thought the extent of their relationship would just be the two of them hooking up; however, they started traveling together, she got pregnant, he proposed to her, and sadly, she lost the baby.

The devastating event actually made them closer, and she’s ready to make the move to New Orleans, Louisiana to be with Jovi forever.

However, in the season 8 trailer (which you can watch by scrolling down below), the couple has some tense moments with one another — including Yara scolding Jovi for his drinking at 8 a.m.

Brandon and Julia

Brandon, a Virginia native, proposed to his Russian go-go dancer girlfriend, Julia, after just five months of dating.

Here’s the catch: they’re living on a farm with Ryan’s parents, and they both have to help out by working on the farm.

Talk about a culture shock!

Stephanie and Ryan

Calling it now — this will be the couple to watch!

Stephanie, a 52-year-old business woman from Michigan, has never been in a serious relationship. That all changed when she met her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ryan, in Belize.

They reportedly fight about his wandering eye and his flirting, and she financially supports him.

Hazel and Tarik

We were introduced to Hazel and Tarik on the previous season of Before the 90 Days, and now that the pair are engaged, Hazel — and her 8-year-old son, Harry — are ready to make the big move to the United States.

However, there’s one minor detail: Hazel is bisexual, and is looking to add a girlfriend to her and Tarik’s relationship.

Mike and Natalie

Mike and Natalie were on the previous season of 90 Day Fiancé, and viewers will get another inside look at the ups and downs of their relationship — including the fact that Natalie has to leave her native Ukraine less than three weeks after getting her K-1 Visa in order for her to come to the U.S.

Rebecca and Zied

Viewers were also introduced to Rebecca and Zied on the previous season of Before the 90 Days.

Rebecca, a 47-year-old Georgia native, got engaged to Zied, 27, who is originally from Tunisia.

The pair have different religious beliefs — his are much more conservative than hers — and Rebecca’s daughter is wary of Zied’s true intentions with her mother.

Watch the 90 Day Fiancé sneak peek:

Here’s a sneak peek at season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé below.

Fans are excited about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé.

To say fans can’t wait until the season premiere of the captivating reality show may be the understatement of the year.

“Old train wrecks, new train wrecks, can’t wait woohoo,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said, “Omg this new cast plus some of the old ones are already giving me a headache.... can’t wait to see though.”

When is the new season of 90 Day Fiancé 2020?

You can catch the season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

