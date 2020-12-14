Are Brandon And Julia From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Still Together? New Details About The Couple’s Relationship

90 Day Fiancé is the gift that keeps on giving, and ever since Season 8 debuted on TLC on Dec. 6, fans can’t get enough of the drama between the couples, both old and new.

While fans will recognize some familiar faces from previous seasons of the hit reality show, viewers were introduced to four new couples this season: Jovi and Yara, Stephanie and Ryan, Andrew and Amira, and Brandon and Julia.

Fans have a particular interest in Brandon and Julia, mostly because of the fact that Brandon lives on his parents’ farm, and Julia will be living with him on his parents’ property.

Julia, who is a Russian go-go dancer, will also be pitching in on the farm while she’s staying with Brandon’s family.

And after the explosive Dec. 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, fans are all posing the same question:

Are Brandon and Julia from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Read on for all the details about Brandon and Julia’s relationship.

Brandon and his parents deserve their own show, tbh. Julia has no idea what she’s walking into. — Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) December 14, 2020

Brandon and Julia met through a friend.

The pair started a relationship after Brandon’s friend FaceTimed him from a club. They became inseparable, and after five months of phone calls, text messages, and a trip, Brandon proposed to Julia in Iceland.

After applying for the K-1 visa, Julia makes her way over to Brandon’s native state of Virginia, where he lives on a farm with his parents.

Fans have their reservations about Brandon and Julia’s relationship.

One thing many fans have pointed out about Brandon and Julia’s relationship is the fact that they engage in some serious PDA with one another — in front of Brandon’s parents, Betty and Ron, who won’t let them sleep in the same room together.

It’s also worth noting that fans are not happy about Brandon and Julia’s approach — or lack thereof — to birth control, as Brandon says he doesn’t like to use condoms and Julia isn’t on any form of birth control.

Article continues below

“I discovered I was an adult today when I reacted like mom and dad to Brandon’s declaration that he and Julia don’t want the ‘responsibility’ of birth control and that they’re not being safe," one fan on Twitter wrote.

“If Brandon and Julia don't end up staying together, it will be his Moms [sic] fault,” one social media user tweeted. “If I were Julia, I'd be thinking, I can't marry a man whose mom is being so nosey about my personal life and so controlling, it'll always be that way, even when they have kids.”

Fans have also dubbed Brandon a “man-child” and “mama’s boy,” which makes viewers think their relationship won’t last.

“Julia needs to run. As long as her mother in law is in the picture, Brandon will never stick up for her and she will never be his #1. When it comes to MIL’s like hers, it’s a lifetime of constant upset and stress," one Twitter user wrote.

Do Brandon and Julia have a pregnancy scare?

From the Season 8 promos, it sure looks like it!

The couple clearly does not worry about birth control, and in a teaser for the show, Julia takes a pregnancy test and notes that she sees two lines and asks what that means.

Brandon and Julia’s Instagram accounts are private.

While other 90 Day Fiancé couples’ Instagram accounts are public, it’s hard to get an idea about Brandon and Julia’s current relationship status and if they are in fact, still together, given the fact that both Brandon and Julia’s accounts are private.

Guess we’ll just have to tune into this season of 90 Day Fiancé to find out if Brandon and Julia make it to the altar!

You can catch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.