Are Amira And Andrew From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Still Together? New Details About Their Relationship

90 Day Fiancé is the gift that truly keeps on giving.

Season 8 of the hit TLC reality show premiered on the network on Dec. 6, and fans are totally ready for what’s shaping up to be the most dramatic season yet.

Fans of the show may recognize two of the couples from previous seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé universe — Rebecca and Zied appeared on the last season of Before the 90 Days, and Mike and Natalie were on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé.

This season, viewers are introduced to five new couples who join the returning pairs in hopes of marrying their one true love before their K-1 Visas expire. One of those couples is Amira and Andrew, who met online and got engaged only five months after meeting.

While the drama on the show continues to unfold, fans are all asking the same question:

Are Amira and Andrew from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Read on to find out everything we know about their relationship so far, and if the lovebirds are in fact, still together.

Amira and Andrew’s relationship started online.

Amira, who is originally from France, met Andrew online. After months of talking, the pair met up for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Andrew proposed.

Obviously, Amira accepted the proposal, and she immediately filled out her application for a K-1 Visa, which was approved shortly after she applied.

The ongoing pandemic caused a hiccup in her journey to America.

As viewers saw in the first episode of Season 8, the couple had their fair share of issues before Amira made her way to America — mainly, distance.

However, the ongoing worldwide pandemic caused a major hiccup in Amira’s journey to America, and after waiting more than 45 days to hop on a plane, Amira finally decided to head over to Andrew in California.

Unfortunately, upon arriving in America, Amira was detained because of either travel restrictions or a problem with her Visa.

Amira and Andrew’s Instagram accounts have few pictures of the couple.

Amira’s Instagram account, which looks like it was created in Sept. 2020, only has a few pictures on it, and they’re mainly all pictures of Amira.

However, the latest string of images she shared on her profile include a promo for 90 Day Fiancé, as well as a cute picture of herself and Andrew looking very cozy together.

“Excited to share my story with you guys!!!” she excitedly captioned the photo.

Amira is noticeably absent from Andrew’s Instagram page, though.

One scroll through his profile will show you that he spends a lot of time with kids at what looks like is a daycare he runs, but there are no pictures of Amira on his profile.

One Instagram user asked Andrew if he was “ready for the insanity” on the heels of the 90 Day Fiancé season premiere, and he had an interesting response:

“Haha I am a feather in the wind at this point. I wasn’t even prepared for the insanity that already happened. I imagine the future insanity to be the equivalent of being hit by a train. I can’t avoid the collision so I might as well have fun with it all. So my mission now is for people to enjoy the fun posts to come.”

While we don’t know for sure whether Amira and Andrew are still in fact, a couple, we’ll have to tune in to the rest of the season to find out.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

