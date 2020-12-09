Are Yara And Jovi From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Still Together? Details About Their Current Relationship Status

Season 8 of the hit TLC reality show, 90 Day Fiancé, is well underway — and judging by the season premiere, which aired on Dec. 6, fans are in for a wild ride.

The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé follows two couples viewers were introduced to on previous seasons — Natalie and Mike, who were on Season 7 of the show, and Rebecca and Zied, who were on the previous season of Before the 90 Days.

In addition to the two returning couples, fans were introduced to five new couples, including Yara and Jovi.

While the Season 8 trailer showed some major drama brewing between the couple and we’re only one episode in, fans are already curious about whether Jovi and Yara are still an item.

Are Yara and Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Here’s everything you need to know about Yara and Jovi’s relationship, including their current situation and whether or not they’re still together.

Yara and Jovi met while they were traveling.

Yara and Jovi are both avid travelers, and their love of adventure brought them to one another. They actually met on a travel app, and after six months together, Yara got pregnant.

Sadly, she had a miscarriage, but the tragedy only brought the couple closer together, and Jovi ended up proposing to Yara, who is originally from Ukaraine.

Shortly after accepting his proposal, she started the process for the K-1 Visa, and now hopes to start a new life with Jovi in America.

Fans are wary of their relationship.

If the Season 8 trailer shows us anything, it’s that Yara and Jovi’s journey to the altar is going to be one dramatic rollercoaster.

Fans of the show aren’t too sure what to think about their relationship yet, considering most of what’s shown to viewers is drama.

“Omg this whole Yara and Jovi thing is going to crash and burn and I’m here for it," one 90 Day fan tweeted.

Another had similar feelings, writing, "Jovi is a party boy and Yara is gonna realize real quick she doesn’t like bayou life 30 days at a time, despite all the in between globe trotting."

Yara and Jovi’s Instagram pages feature each other frequently.

Although fans have really just seen drama brewing between the couple so far, one scroll through Yara and Jovi’s respective social media pages will show you that their relationship seems to be going strong.

There are tons of pics of Jovi on Yara’s account, including a picture of the moment he proposed to her on a beach, as well as a bunch of photos from their travels together.

Jovi also posts Yara’s pics on his ‘gram; however, an Instagram caption on a picture of the pair while they were in Egypt has some fans raising their eyebrows.

“Should’ve taken the 15,000 camels I got offered in exchange for her by the Egyptians,” he wrote in a post on Oct. 14, 2019.

It’s worth noting that Jovi’s last post with Yara (prior to the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé) was over a year ago, though, so there may be trouble in paradise.

Guess we’ll just have to tune in to see!

You can catch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

