Who Are Darcey Silva's Daughters? Details About Aniko & Aspen Bollok

Darcey's daughters are totally twinning.

She may be the star of the upcoming reality show Darcey & Stacey, but Darcey Silva’s daughters have been quietly stealing the show since appearing on 90 Day Fiancé alongside their now-famous mother.

Who are Darcey Silva’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok?

Darcey Silva’s daughters’ names are Aniko and Aspen Bollok, and they’re basically Darcey’s mini-me’s!

1. Aniko and Aspen Bolloklove to make dance videos on TikTok.

Like most teens, Aspen and Aniko love to make silly dance videos on TikTok. Although Aniko is more active on TikTok than Aspen is, Aspen makes appearances in a lot of Aniko’s videos.

In fact, Aniko has featured multiple generations of family members on her TikTok account, including her father and Darcey’s ex, Frank Bollok, as well as her grandpa, and of course, her famous mom and her twin sister, Stacey.

Aniko and Aspen also have a Cameo account where they will record a personalized message for fans for $25.

2. Aniko and Aspen Bollok's makeup game is absolutely flawless.

One scroll through both gorgeous gals’ Instagram pages will show you that the beautiful teenagers know how to flawlessly do their makeup.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as their famous mom is always dressed to the nines and looks like she stepped off a movie set. You know what they say: like mother, like daughter(s)!

3. Aniko Bollok is on her high school’s track and field team.

The high school sophomore runs track and field for Middletown high school. Aniko reportedly competes in the 4 x 200 relay and the 4 x 400 relay, so it’s pretty safe to assume that she is into working out and enjoys competing!

4. The Bollok sisters love spending time in the great outdoors.

Both Aniko and Aspen Bollok post pictures of themselves enjoying the great outdoors on their Instagram accounts. Recently, Aniko posted a slew of photos of herself and friends enjoying the summer weather by the beach.

Aspen, who’s less active than her older sister on pretty much all social media platforms, posted a cute pic of herself on a walk with Aniko in May of this year, and another of herself sitting in a grass field in June.

5. Who is Aspen Bollok? She takes academics very seriously.

Aspen made the seventh grade honor roll at her Woodrow WIlson Middle School in 2019.

6. Who is Aniko Bollok? She's vocal about current issues.

Aniko Bollok may not be old enough to vote yet, but that doesn’t mean her voice can’t be heard when it comes to important political issues.

The high school teen reposted a tweet urging people to “not vote for Kanye as a joke” and has also retweeted Bernie Sanders’ tweets about climate change.

7. The Bollok girls are close with their mom, Darcey.

Aspen and Aniko are very close with their reality TV star mother. Darcey is always posting positive comments on the girls’ Instagram photos and telling them how proud she is of them, and even has a clothing collection inspired by her two beautiful daughters, which she posted about on Twitter on August 2.

Aniko & Aspen Hof11 collection! pic.twitter.com/cdIAHCE1qn — Darcey Silva (@DarceySilva) August 2, 2020

Fans love the close relationship Darcey shares with Aniko and Aspen, and are excited to see more of Darcey’s family on her upcoming show.

