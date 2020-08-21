Darcey Silva’s Net Worth: What Does The TLC Star Do For A Living — And Is She Rich?

How much is Darcey Silva worth?

Darcey Silva has been a household name on TLC since she appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Before the 90 Days. Now, the mother of two has her own show with her twin sister, Stacey Silva called Darcey & Stacey. Because of her rise to reality TV stardom, fans have started to wonder the same question:

What is Darcey Silva’s net worth and what does Darcey Silva do for work?

What is Darcey Silva’s net worth?

Darcey Silva’s net worth is reportedly around $2 million. While Darcey reportedly makes around $15,000 per season on TLC shows and $2,500 for reunion shows, she’s made the majority of her money from her businesses before appearing on reality television.

What does Darcey Silva do for work?

Other than appearing on numerous TLC shows, it appears Darcey makes most of her money off of her boutique clothing line, House of 11, which was named after her and Stacey’s late brother, Michael Silva.

House of 11 actually has a pretty big celebrity following; stars like Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj have been spotted sporting the Silva-owned clothing line.

Darcey Silva’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen, also model for the clothing brand. Darcey’s daughters even have their own “youthful and playful” collection called Aniko + Aspen, which features items like tie-dye hoodies, oversized sunglasses, and hand-beaded chokers.

Darcey Silva also started a production company with her twin sister Stacey, called Eleventh Entertainment, which is responsible for producing the 2013 rap-comedy, White T. Her father, Mike Silva, served as an executive producer alongside his twin daughters.

Who are Darcey Silva’s parents?

Darcey Silva’s parents are Mike and Nancy Silva. Although they have been divorced for years, the pair remain close friends and appear on TLC’s new series, Darcey & Stacey.

Mike Silva has also appeared on his granddaughter Aniko’s TikTok account, showing off his dance moves and youthful spirit to her 37,000 followers.

“Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we've always looked up to,” Stacey Silva, Darcey’s twin sister said. “It's really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show."

"I can't wait for audiences to meet my mom, she's a riot!” Stacey said of her mom, Nancy Silva. “She's so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she's been so helpful to Darcey and me.”

Who is Darcey Silva dating?

Darcey Silva is currently dating Georgi Rusev, a massage therapist in the Washington D.C. area. Fans are hoping to get a closer look at the pair’s relationship on this season of Darcey & Stacey.

“I’ve had a long journey with relationships and now that I’ve fully concluded my Jessie and Tom stories, I am finally excited about what the future holds,” Darcey said. “I am at a stage in my life where I am happy with my life and I’m staying strong for me and my daughters and my family. And I’m so excited to dive deeper into our family life on the new show, past, present, and future.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news.