Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 27, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, December 27.

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius and we continue to feel the pull toward love that looks exciting and new.

Of course, what we really need is some stability, and this is what we work through during Sunday's love horoscope.

The Moon is in dynamic Gemini which brings about shape-shifting energy emphasizing letting ourselves go with the flow.

This can become a difficult time for Venus in Sagittarius who may express herself to the extreme during this opposition in energy.

We can get some accountability for our actions with the Sun in Capricorn that reminds us to continue to do whatever work we need to do and not lose sight of what makes love last.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of communication.

It's a great day for traveling, checking out the lights or having some light-hearted banter with your sweetie.

However, be careful to avoid gossiping or diving into topics that lead you to say more than you really should.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of money and personal possessions.

It's a great time to set up a money account that you can manage.

If you've been talking about blending monetary items with your partner, this is also a great day to explore your options and to discuss what you think will work for both of you as you make adjustments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of personal identity.

If you have been giving too much of yourself, you may feel like pulling back and spending time in your own thoughts and feelings.

It's a good day for you to work on who you want to be or to do shadow work if you are going through an emotional healing process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of the past.

This is a great time to work on your mindset and to reconsider maintaining friendships that not only belong in your past but are toxic.

Clean house when it comes to relationships that you already know aren't good for you.

Don't be afraid to block or remove old texts that make you think of continuing a conversation that's over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of friendships.

It's a great day to stay close to home and keep your circle small while you socialize and have fun.

You might enjoy catching up on the latest Netflix show with a bestie or finding a new book to read and curling up on the couch.

It could also be a great day to go car shopping with your significant other if you're in the market.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of career, and social status.

Try to avoid being a little bit jealous if you're single and someone announces that they are engaged or getting a new job this week.

It can be easy to fall into a pity party of one because you really want to be in a relationship right now, but your time will come when it's perfect.

Keep your mindset focused on other goals as you keep looking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of higher learning. Show your curious nature to your significant other.

You may find that your interest goes beyond flattery when you share your interests and what's on your mind. Ask good questions.

Listen intently. You may find that you enjoy discovering something new about your significant other that you didn't notice before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

It's a good time for will writing or making your wishes known to a mate.

If you're getting married soon, talk about prenuptial agreements or how you'd like to do your wedding vows.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini,

your sector of commitment.

It's a great day to explore where you are in your relationship right now, especially if the holidays have caused tension. It's a good day to clear the negative energy and work on what's brought you apart.

If you're single, this can be a great time to meet someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of daily duties.

It will be hard to resist multitasking but try not to be on the phone or texting when your friends or a partner needs your undivided attention.

If you have the chance to do chores or errands together, it can be a lot of fun for you both.

You can make it a bonding time where you chat and enjoy the simple things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of romance and play.

It's a great day for playing board games with your significant other or enjoying some video games with friends that you've met online.

You might also find it fun to do art and craft or work on a DIY project with your best friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your sector of home and family.

This is a great time to hang out with your family.

If you live in separate cities, connect through email, phone or sending one another silly memes that bring a smile to your face.

