Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 26, 2020

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

The Nurturer is a warm and gentle, motherly type of energy which is perfect for Saturday.

After the holidays and all year round, it's good to think of the social causes that touch our hearts and see how to show support to those in need.

From homelessness matters to animals who need foster homes or permanent placements, there's plenty of options to choose from.

You can always pitch in and help out.

The day comes with our focus continuing with The Devil tarot card.

The Devil tarot card is associated to the current Capricorn season where the Sun continues to be until the middle of January.

It's great if we can limit our own vices and use the time toward doing something selfless but helpful toward others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

We all have hidden enemies, but there comes a time when they start to reveal themselves.

This is no easy thing to accept. It may make you feel angry, scared or sad all at the time.

Just don't let the cloak of denial shield you from the truth, even if it's hard.

You see what you need to see. Don't lie to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

When you find your way to the top remember that other people were part of the reason you got where you are.

Say thank you to those who supported your dreams and encouraged you.

They are also part of this journey and it's good to remember to pay it forward as you continue to your destiny.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Why are you hesitant? Life happens so quickly when you are where you are supposed to be.

You are being gifted an opportunity to grow. Take initiative and seize the day.

You have to strike your move when the opportunity is there before you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's a good day to manage your thoughts and to do what this day needs.

Try not to procrastinate or over worry. Simply put one foot in front of the other taking it one day at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Speaking up for what you believe is never a bad thing. It's your right to say what you really feel.

If someone doesn't respect your decision to stand in your own power, then you have been given the gift of insight and truth. Receive it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

When something is about to end it can make you sad, but try to see the good in this opportunity. Closure is a process.

You don't have to clean your hands completely of the emotional aspects of the situation. Saying goodbye takes time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have been toying with the idea of giving into some form of temptation.

If it's not bad for you and it's not hurting anyone, indulge a little.

Have the cake or buy yourself that item. It's OK to enjoy life for a bit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You set a goal and you may have dropped the ball in the past but this time is different.

You're more experienced than you were back then.

You know what you need to do with greater clarity. You'll reach your goal this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

The law of karma will come into play. You may not have expected that a problem took this long to solve.

But, sometimes a person will finally reap what the sow, not because you wished it on them, but because of their own actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Making decisions is never easy. It can be hard to know which path to choose.

But once you take the first step, it will become a lot easier.

Treat your choices as a series of baby steps that will help you reach the end of this journey.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

There's no reason to let things get out of control in your life.

You don't have to subject yourself to things that don't feel right to you.

You may prefer to take a less assertive approach, but it's important that you stand up for yourself when possible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's a great time for you to embrace your creativity. Do something crafty or use your energy to get back in touch with nature in some way.

Take a long relaxing bath if you don't have any immediate ideas and let your mind relax.

Something inspiring can come up that will interest you.

