Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 25, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 25, 2020.

On Friday, we learn to manage our emotions and the tasks that come with this holiday season.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker.

The Freedom seeker in numerology is a giver, and they are generous, kind toward the plight of those less fortunate.

Famous 5s include the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln and actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie and human rights activist Coretta Scott King.

The Freedom seeker looks for new ways to do things, and it may even prompt changes in how we view our holiday.

With stores closed, hearts are urged to remain open as families and friends celebrate the holiday in person or via the internet

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, December 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to move forward and conquer your dreams.

Even on a holiday, you have a bit going on behind the scenes.

You're already thinking about the next chapter of your life including how to make things work for you.

The Fool tarot card is a good reminder that life is a journey.

You don't always know where you will end up when you take that first step. The point is to start somewhere.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You know that to find where you are meant to be you must understand where your heart is now.

The Hermit tarot card means to take a break away from the noise in order to get in touch with your inner voice.

This may not be the right time for you to do but make a mental note. Tomorrow could be perfect for your me-time.

The day after a holiday can give you a better perspective on what you want, to do in 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Things take time, and even if it's tough right now, you don't need to let go of your vision.

The Chariot tarot card is like climbing up a flight of steps, and the way up is steep.

You may be feeling the burn and enduring this is not easy for you. Right now, you don't have to exert more force.

Instead, hang on and let the momentum of all that you've already done carry you through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning requires you to close this chapter.

The Death tarot card can make you think that something bad is going to happen, but it's quite the opposite.

You are being prepared for a fresh start. This can be an emotional time for you, but behind the tears comes substantial healing.

You may not see the how or why right now, but trust with all your heart that good things are coming your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

This vice is only as powerful as you give it your attention.

What made you decide to walk away? It's important to remind yourself of all of the reasons you had for the change you've made so that you don't give in to temptation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Things may not be easy but you can grow through the challenge. It's difficult to be the one who always says 'no' to things, but at the same time, people who love you don't want you to change. They appreciate knowing that you will give them the truth when they ask. It's your talent that makes you so special in this unique way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

This new beginning was made for you. You are learning to do things that you never would have tried before. You have to give yourself some credit where it is due. It's not easy to learn a new thing in such a short period of time. You are human, and no one is perfect. A mishap is not going to be the end of this journey for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Manage your energy. You'll need it later. There are things that you need to do and see before the year is over. You may not know how you'll get it all done in such a short period of time, but don't let that discourage you. You have done other things that you thought were impossible. You'll do it again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

What you worked hard to achieve is just around the corner. There are so many reasons why you were born for this time. You were made for this purpose. You may not always see the value you hold, but that's OK. Stay on the path and remain dedicated and steadfast to your work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

A mental block can be holding you back from experiencing the beauty that's around you. When this happens do one thing that helps you to snap out of it. Sometimes a simple change can give your mind an opportunity to create once again. Go for a walk or pitch in to help with cleaning. It may be good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

The reason a person from the past doesn't return is that you've outgrown that experience. They were in your life to help you pass a certain threshold. And, now that you have gained the wisdom you needed from that relationship something else is unfolding for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Chaos happens to everyone, and it's meant to be a wake-up call. There are things that you'll never understand, but that does not mean you won't have the chance to later on. Sometimes you only see the big picture when it's behind you. This is why hindsight is 20/20.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.