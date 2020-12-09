President-Elect Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Under Federal Investigation For Alleged Tax Fraud

Another day, another bout of Hunter Biden drama.

And at least this time, Hunter Biden was the one to announce the news, rather than Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is responsible for leaking the contents of Biden’s discarded laptop in Oct. this year.

The son of President-elect Joe Biden issued a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 9 about his latest headline-making scandal, revealing that he’s currently being investigated by the feds for alleged tax fraud.

The Hunter Biden tax fraud investigation — what to know:

Read on for all the details about the Hunter Biden tax fraud allegations, including his full statement about the matter.

Hunter Biden issued a statement about the investigation on Dec. 9.

Biden, 50, and the Biden-Harris transition team issued an official statement about the matter.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he added.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement also read.

Social media users were quick to respond to the Hunter Biden tax fraud reports.

And many Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy of continuing to investigate Hunter Biden — especially his tax returns — when the sitting president of the United States hasn’t shown his tax returns to the public.

“Crazy that we still haven't seen trump's tax returns after 4 years, and Hunter Biden still ISN'T running for office, but his taxes are being investigated. Fine, whatever,” one Twitter user wrote. “Joe Biden is STILL your President.”

Another Twitter user echoed that sentiment, writing, “The Trump administration is investigating Hunter Biden's taxes. Great. Now it's fair play for the Biden administration to start investigating the taxes of Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and Jared.”

Hunter Biden has been the center of drama for the Biden team all year.

This isn’t the first big Hunter Biden scandal to break in recent months.

In Oct., a copy of a hard drive containing the contents of Biden’s laptop was handed over to The Post by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

A man who ran a computer repair shop in Delaware claimed Hunter Biden left his laptop there in 2019, and when he figured out whose computer it was, he handed it over to the FBI — but not before making a copy of the hard drive, which he then gave to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.

Steve Bannon — who was arrested in Aug. for stealing donations from the Build the Wall campaign — let the outlet know about the hard drive, and Giuliani handed it over to them.

The hard drive contained pictures of Biden allegedly using a crack pipe, an alleged sex tape, provactive photos of a mystery woman, supposed emails to Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskiy, and more.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.