Meet Maria Ryan — Rudy Giuliani's Reported Mistress

Did something shady happen behind the scenes?

It's been six months since Rudy Giuliani's divorce has been settled, but that doesn't mean people aren't curious about what was going on behind the scenes while he was still married... and the woman he may have been cheating with.

Giuliani recently interviewed his reported mistress, Maria Ryan, on his radio show... and we're curious about what's going on here.

Who is Rudy Giuliani's alleged mistress?

Giuliani and Ryan talked about hydroxychloroquine on his radio show.

When Ryan appeared on Giuliani's radio show, "Uncovering the Truth," on Monday, he touted her as a "doctor" (though she doesn't practice medicine) and used the opportunity to push the agenda for hydroxychloroquine forward, despite the fact that the FDA has warned that it's unsafe and not recommended for use in treating coronavirus patients.

He was rumored to have cheated on ex-wife Judith Nathan with her.

In March 2018 — one month before Nathan would file for divorce from Giuliani — he was caught at a New Hampshire hotel with Ryan, who was also married at the time. In a later interview, Nathan would say that she wasn't "upset" about Giuliani's involvement with Ryan, so it's hard to say how much of a factor it ended up being in their ultimate divorce.

Giuliani has denied that he had an affair with Ryan.

After he was accused of cheating, Giuliani denied that he was involved romantically with Ryan, claiming that they were just good friends — and that their hotel get together wasn't quite what it looked like.

"They might have it confused with the private room we went into to have dinner at the restaurant," he said at the time. "There was no pleasure at all,” he said. “One of the nights I watched The Godfather.”

Who is Rudy Giuliani's alleged mistress? She works in healthcare.

Ryan is a hospital administrator who is currently the CEO of Cottage Hospital in New Hampshire. She's also certified as a Nurse Practitioner and specializes in emergency medicine.

"Maria Ryan, PhD, is known for her high-integrity, energetic leadership, and the ability to envision and create successful outcomes in complex situations," says her bio on the Cottage Hospital website. "Dr. Ryan has diverse healthcare and functional expertise, with a tenacious commitment to driving results and motivating staff to peak performance."

She's made many appearances with him over the years.

Giuliani and Ryan have worked together for a long time. They've traveled the U.S. and abroad together, including a trip to the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and Decency in 2018. Though she seems to keep her personal life pretty private (and off the internet) she does have three children with her husband.

Nathan and Giuliani settled their divorce in December.

Giuliani and Nathan's divorce became final in December 2019 after 15 years of marriage ... with no new mentions of Giuliani's possible involvement with Ryan.

“The parties resolved their divorce today, together with all issues concerning support, assets and any other claims," Bernard Clair, Nathan's lawyer, said in a statement at the time. "Mr. and Mrs. Giuliani intend to remain friends in the years to come, and they wish each other the best of luck in the future."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.