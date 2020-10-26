Hunter Biden Sex Tape Allegedly Posted On Chinese Website Has Ties To Steve Bannon: Report

Another day, another alleged Hunter Biden scandal.

This time, the son of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is reportedly the star of an alleged sex tape that was posted on a Chinese website by “a single user.”

And of course, one of Trump’s former advisors is reportedly involved in the leaking of the tape just one week before the most important election in the history of the United States.

Here’s what to know about the Hunter Biden sex tape scandal:

The alleged tapes were uploaded by a single user on a Chinese platform called GTV, which is operated by GTV Media Group.

Along with multiple tapes, images of Hunter Biden engaging in sex acts and images of him using a crack pipe were also reportedly uploaded to the site.

Text in one of the videos reportedly reads, “U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party as one of the most successful political instances of the BGY program.”

“He is also a target of the CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to 'fall, fail, and fell,' to weaken, destroy and kill America!” the text claims.

One of the videos also reportedly shows Hunter Biden receiving a “foot job” from a girl who is allegedly underage.

How is Steve Bannon involved in the Hunter Biden sex tape scandal?

Here’s where it gets fishy (and honestly, not surprisingly so). GTV was founded in April of 2020 by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Bannon was actually arrested on Wengui’s yacht in August and is currently awaiting trial for allegedly funneling money from a “build the wall” donations scam.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Steve Bannon had access to the contents of the hard drive from Hunter Biden’s laptop that was allegedly left at a computer repair in a Delaware shop back in 2019.

A copy of the hard drive also fell into Rudy Giuliani’s possession, and Giuliani — who serves as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney — gave it to the New York Post earlier in October.

It’s obvious that the Trump administration is trying to paint the Biden family as “immoral.”

While it’s no secret that politics can get dirty — especially right before an election — the attacks on Hunter Biden and the Biden family are especially brutal, and it’s clear that Republicans are doing everything in their power to sway the American people in favor of Trump.

Trump himself even brought up the “laptop from hell” during the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, saying, “If this stuff is true about Russia, Ukraine, China, other countries, Iraq, if this is true, then he’s a corrupt politician. Joe, they’re calling you a corrupt politician.”

“Take a look at the laptop from hell,” he added.

What else was on Hunter Biden’s laptop?

Along with the alleged sex tapes on Hunter’s Biden’s laptop, “sexually explicit” images were reportedly on the hard drive, along with emails to Burisma board member Vadym Pozharskyi, text messages from Joe Biden while Hunter was in rehab, and pictures of Hunter Biden allegedy smoking a crack pipe.

Hunter Biden has spoken out about his addiction before, saying, “Look, everybody faces pain. Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family.”

“I was in that darkness,” he added. “I was in that tunnel — it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

Joe Biden also spoke out about Hunter Biden’s past addictions during the first presidential debate earlier in Oct.

“My son, like a lot of people at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaking it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it,” he said. “And I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

Biden’s camp has repeatedly called the allegations against Hunter Biden a “smear campaign.”

When CBS reporter Bo Erickson asked Biden about the original New York Post story, he didn’t waste any time getting straight to the point.

“I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask,” Biden replied.

