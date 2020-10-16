Hunter Biden's Text Messages To Joe Biden While He Was In Rehab Leaked — See The Pics

Another day, another Hunter Biden leak. This time, text messages between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden while Hunter was in rehab are making the rounds on the internet, and while some people are undoubtedly hoping for some seriously juicy gossip, the text messages really shed light on the type of person Joe Biden is.

What did the Hunter Biden text messages say?

One of the standout exchanges between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden stemmed from his time in rehab. The text message thread took place on February 24, 2019, and showed how Joe Biden offered warm, fatherly advice to his son, who was clearly struggling at the time. You can see the screenshots of the texts here.

“Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad,” Joe Biden wrote.

Hunter Biden then responded with a long-winded burst of texts about his ex-wife Kathleen, Joe Biden’s team, and his late brother Beau Biden’s widow who he dated, Hallie.

“For f**** sake hallie for the first time [in] 17 days talks to me to say im an embarrassment. To MY family,” he wrote, adding, “Well dad, the truth is as you and hallie point out — I am a f***** up addict that cant be trusted. Trusted relied upon nor defended.”

“If you don’t run ill never have a chance at redemption,” he continued.

Joe Biden’s responses to Hunter’s string of text messages were nothing short of supportive and fatherly.

“I’ll run but I need you. H is wrong. Only focus is recovery. Nothing else,” Joe Biden wrote. “Your girls are so smart truly amazing. Very focused. Naomi very upset with K. When you can and feel like it call. Positive my text etc a target. Love.”

What happened with Hunter Biden and Ukraine?

Earlier this week, leaked emails from a laptop that was supposedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a computer repair shop in 2019 hit the web after Rudy Giuliani handed over the files to The Post.

The email in question was between Hunter Biden and Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskiy, who serves on the board for Burisma, where Hunter was reportedly paid $50,000 per month while he was employed there.

Joe Biden was in charge of the Obama Administration’s Ukraine policy at the time.

The email allegedly read:

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an [sic] opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s really an honor and a pleasure. As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to the airport.

Best,

V”

Joe Biden denied ever speaking with Pozharskiy, and the Biden camp issued a lengthy statement debunking the accusations.

New: Biden campaign responds to NY Post story. “The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story...moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.” pic.twitter.com/yB2N5mvsXb — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 14, 2020

Photos of Hunter Biden allegedly using a crack pipe were also leaked shortly after the emails made the rounds.

Who is Hunter Biden’s wife?

Hunter Biden’s wife is Melissa Cohen. The pair got married less than two weeks after meeting one another. Biden’s first wife is Kathleen Buhle, who he shares three children with.

Who are Hunter Biden’s children?

Hunter Biden has a total of five kids. He has three children with his ex-wife Kathleen: Maisy, Naomi, and Finnegan. He has one child with Lunden Alexis Roberts, and his wife Melissa gave birth their first child together in March of 2020.

What is Hunter Biden’s net worth?

Hunter Biden’s net worth is reportedly around $3 million.

