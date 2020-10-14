Senate Committee Investigating Hunter Biden’s Secret Emails To Ukrainian Businessman: Report

Another day, another political round of “but his/her emails.” The Senate committee is investigating a “smoking-gun” email sent by Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, to a Ukrainian businessman. Here’s what you need to know about Hunter Biden’s secret emails, and what Joe Biden’s camp said about the bombshell report ahead of the 2020 election.

How did Hunter Biden’s secret emails get exposed?

Hunter Biden’s secret emails were discovered by a computer repairman in Delaware after Biden’s computer was dropped off — and then never claimed or picked up — in 2019. Before giving the hard drive to the FBI in 2019, the computer repairman made a copy of it and then handed it over to Rudy Guiliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello.

Former advisor to President Trump, Steve Bannon, let The Post know about the hard drive in Sept., and Guiliani gave the outlet a copy of it.

An email found on the computer suggests that Joe Biden — who was Vice President at the time — had met with Vadym Pozharskiy.

Pozharskiy is an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where Hunter Biden was employed at the time, and was reportedly paid $50,000 per month while he was there. Joe Biden was in charge of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy at the time as well.

The email read:

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an [sic] opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s really an honor and a pleasure. As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to the airport.

Best,

V”

Joe Biden had denied ever speaking with his son about his business dealings in Ukraine, saying, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president.”

“You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump,” he added.

What else was found on Hunter Biden’s computer?

The email wasn’t the only thing found on Hunter Biden’s computer. Allegedly, a 12-minute video of Hunter Biden smoking crack and engaging in a sex act with an unidentified woman is also on the computer’s hard drive.

There are reportedly a plethora of “sexually explicit” images on the hard drive as well.

Biden’s camp responded to the allegations with a lengthy statement.

"Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” the statement read.

“Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath. The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story. They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani - whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials."

"Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” the statement finished.

Are the Hunter Biden emails fake?

Many social media users and organizations, including the Democratic Coalition, are calling BS on Hunter Biden's emails, claiming they're forged.

Why is NY Post trending?



"Why is NY Post trending?" a tweet from the organization read. "Because Rudy Guiliani shared his fake BUT HIS EMAILS story and mainstream media ate it up, forgetting the US Treasury just designated his propaganda partner a sanctioned Russian agent for interfering in THIS election to attack Hunter Biden with disinfo."

