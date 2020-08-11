Meet Meena Harris, the niece of Biden's VP pick.

Kamala Harris was just announced as Joe Biden’s VP pick for his 2020 presidential run. While people from all across the country expressed their excitement over Biden’s pick, one person in particular couldn’t contain her feelings over the Kamala Harris VP announcement — and that person is Kamala Harris’ own niece, Meena Harris.

Yep I cried. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020

Who is Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris?

Meena Harris is the daughter of Maya Harris, Kamala Harris’ sister. Meena lives in the Bay Area in Northern California and is a 35-year-old lawyer, best-selling author, mother, activist, and founder/CEO of Phenomenal, a “female-powered lifestyle brand that brings awareness to causes” that is “100% Black and brown owned + women led.”

Meena recently published a children’s book called Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea; the titular characters are based on the real story of her mom, Maya, and of course, her future-VP aunt, Kamala Harris. In a Twitter thread, Meena explained that she wrote the book because of the current political and societal climate of the United States.

“I wavered on posting this. Today I published my first book. I'm proud of it & hope it can bring you some joy in what is otherwise a very dark time. But candidly I‘m tired & angry,” she wrote. “My daughters—all of our kids—deserve a better America free from anti-black racism & police violence.”

In "Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea," two little black girls work together to create positive change in their community. Kamala and Maya show us the power of persistence, and they teach us that, “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.” (And then I cried.) pic.twitter.com/w9pki8xnXT — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) June 3, 2020

“Ultimately I decided to share this because I’ve heard from so many parents over the last week who are struggling to talk to their kids about what’s going on,” she continued. “We know books can challenge assumptions about the way our children see the world, and change the way they see themselves.”

Who is Meena Harris married to?

Meena Harris is married to Nikolas Ajagu; the pair reportedly met while they were working at Facebook together in 2007.

Last September, the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary, and Meena wrote a sweet tribute to Nik on Instagram.

“5 year anniversary! Nik surprised me, which included an elaborate plan to conspire with my boss so my calendar was clear for the day — and which I of course almost ruined because things are just a little chaotic right now,” she gushed. “I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!”

Who are Meena Harris’ kids?

Meena Harris has two young daughters, who very well may be the cutest kids to walk the face of the earth. Meena absolutely adores being a mom, and gushed about her two kids in a gorgeous photo shoot for Mother Mag.

"They are both incredibly strong-willed and independent but also are so loving. The older one is more serious, and loves books, but she also has a great sense of humor,” she revealed.

“The younger one is very playful, smiles constantly, and tickling her elicits the most delicious giggles,” she added. “At first we thought she really loved us as her parents but quickly figured out that she shows that type of adoration for everyone, including strangers on the street."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.