Donald Trump Makes Bombshell Claim About Joe Biden’s ‘Plastic Surgery’ — See Before/After Pics

On today’s edition of What Did President Trump Say Now?, the 74-year-old businessman-turned-politician claimed that he doesn’t understand why Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wears a mask in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, because a mask covers up all the plastic surgery he got. “He feels good about the mask. And that’s okay, whatever makes you feel good,” he said. “I mean honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up with a mask?” he added, while his supporters cheered him on.

Which begs the wild question:

Did Joe Biden get plastic surgery?

There’s no evidence online that Joe Biden has had any cosmetic or plastic surgery procedures done. If you look at older photos of him and compare them to current, up-to-date photos, it looks like Joe Biden has embraced the aging process and has aged naturally over the years.

However, back in 2019, a Twitter user pointed out that Biden may have had some work done and posted side-by-side photos, which are not in the same lighting or at the same angle, to prove her point.

@realDonaldTrump ohhhh I get what you were saying about not recognizing @JoeBiden he had some work done recently. Before & after #plasticsurgery for president. pic.twitter.com/qQomgzS5Tl — Seattle Mid-Night rider (@wins_karma) April 30, 2019

Has Donald Trump had plastic surgery?

While Trump has never admitted to getting plastic surgery or altering his appearance in any way, many users on social media have pointed out the hypocrisy of Donald Trump’s plastic surgery claims about Joe Biden, as Trump isn’t exactly the care-free, wash-and-go type of guy.

The man who wears a girdle, shoe lifts, orange clown makeup and has a rat’s nest masquerading as hair is making a joke about Joe Biden and plastic surgery? How rich. The emperor has no clothes. — James (@JamesSNYC) September 22, 2020

Trump is also rumored to wear dentures because of the state of his natural teeth. Social media users pointed out that Trump's dentures “were trying to escape his mouth” at the end of a speech in 2017.

Let's also not forget that Trump's first wife, Ivana, "testified in a sworn deposition during their divorce proceedings that Trump was angry with her for recommending a plastic surgeon he believed had 'ruined' him with a painful scalp reduction surgery to remove a bald spot." She also accused him of raping her because of this; he denied both allegations.

Trump’s plastic surgery digs are played out.

It’s a well-known fact that Donald Trump turns to personally attacking those who oppose him, and the 45th President of the United States usually goes for the lowest hanging fruit: people’s looks.

In 2017, Donald went after Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski and claimed that she was “bleeding badly from a facelift” the last time he saw her in a series of early morning bizarre tweets.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” he tweeted.

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

First of all...what? Second of all, even if Mika did undergo whatever cosmetic procedure she wanted to (because you know, it’s her body), it’s highly unlikely she’d go walking around town, openly bleeding at a New Year’s Eve soiree.

Those closest to Trump have been hit with plastic surgery rumors for years.

Take a look at Jared Kushner, for example. Trump’s son-in-law, who is Senior Advisor to the President, has been the target of plastic surgery rumors for a while now, as his face has noticeably changed over the years — and many think it’s not just due to stress and aging.

Then there’s his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who has been rumored to have multiple procedures done, including a nose job and a breast augmentation.

Trump’s third wife, Melania, has also been the subject of plastic surgery rumors since she married Trump in 2005. Some think the First Lady regularly uses fillers, had a breast augmentation, and had a nose job.

Keep in mind that all of these claims are just that — claims and rumors — and no one in the Trump family has confirmed that they’ve had plastic surgery. However, if you compare photos of the Trump family now to photos of them in the past, you can make your own judgments on whether or not they’ve gone under the knife.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.