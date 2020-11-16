Melania Trump Could Get $50 Million From Donald Trump In Divorce Settlement: Report

While Joe Biden and his supporters were taking in the sweet sounds of victory, Melania Trump was likely hearing another sound: cha-ching!

Rumors of an inevitable Melania and Donald Trump divorce have been running rampant since the former reality television star took office in 2016.

However, since his 2020 election loss to Biden, divorce rumors have been plaguing the couple now more than ever before.

One of the main questions people have about a potential divorce between the one-term president and his wife is how much money Melania can get if she files for divorce from Trump; which, to be honest, is a good question, considering Trump’s financial records (or lack thereof).

The Melania Trump divorce settlement: how much money could she make?

Read on to find out the staggering amount of money Melania could receive in a divorce settlement.

Melania Trump leaving The White House heading straight to her divorce lawyer’s office pic.twitter.com/L39qXgPghA — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) November 7, 2020

Melania Trump could make millions in a divorce settlement.

According to Jacqueline Newman, a lawyer who isn’t affiliated with the Trump family, Melania Trump could walk away with up to $50 million in a divorce settlement — and that was something she predicted back in 2018.

“I would imagine the payout would be fairly generous,” she said, speculating about the amount of money Melania could receive and if she’d be able to live off of it.

“In this situation, if she has $50 million, she can afford to buy something,” she said.

“But $50 million, while it’s definitely a lot of money, in New York City, for what she’s used to, she wouldn’t be able to replicate what she has now,” she added.

Who would get custody of Barron Trump?

Another question that comes up in the potential Melania and Donald Trump divorce discussion is one concerning the couple’s teenage son, Barron.

“It doesn’t seem as if there’s going to be much question as to who the primary caretaker is,” Newman speculated.

“My guess is that she would get primary custodial rights and he would get access whenever he happens to be in town,” she added.

Melania is allegedly “counting every minute” until she can divorce Donald.

Former White House aide and Celebrity Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman dropped a huge Melania bombshell earlier this week, saying that Melania can’t wait to get away from her husband once and for all.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” she said.

However, Melania is reportedly waiting until Joe Biden takes office to leave her reality star husband.

“If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her,” Omarosa alleged.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.