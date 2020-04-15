What Happened To Jared Kushner's Face? Startling Before/After Photos

This is a mystery we need to solve ASAP.

With Donald Trump's regular briefings about the coronavirus, he and his team are definitely in the spotlight these days, including Jared Kushner — Ivanka Trump's husband and the president's Senior Advisor.

But recently, someone on Twitter has pointed out something a bit suspicious about him: He seems to have had some serious plastic surgery or Botox done, because he's been wearing a much different face lately than the one he used to have.

So what's the truth?

What happened to Jared Kushner's face?

Let's investigate.

There's a big difference between how Kushner looks now and how he used to look.

I saw an old pic of Jared Kushner and I’m now completely freaked out. What happened to his face? pic.twitter.com/24Djy9xAUG — Calle (@calleread) April 12, 2020

On April 12, one Twitter user took to the site to share new and old photos of Kushner next to each other, wondering what had changed. He does look very different in the photos; when he was younger, Kushner had dimples and a more filled out face, and these days, he looks much more gaunt, his face full of harsh angles, and his dimples seem to have totally disappeared.

"I saw an old pic of Jared Kushner and I’m now completely freaked out. What happened to his face?" said the tweet.

Did Jared Kushner have plastic surgery? There's no evidence of that online.

If Kushner did end up getting plastic surgery to change his looks, it hasn't been documented anywhere. Not that this is surprising; from what we know about Kushner, he would probably want to keep any cosmetic procedures totally under wraps if possible. Still, it's hard to say for sure whether or not he's gone under the knife without any further information.

Did Jared Kusner get Botox or other injections?

It's definitely interesting to note that Kusher's brother, Josh — the one who's married to Karlie Kloss, as seen in the photo below — has a much more natural look than Jared does, making us all the more suspicious.

Getting Botox and other injections in the face has become more and more common, especially over the last couple of years, so it wouldn't be surprised if the change in Kushner's face was thanks to a more minor procedure like that. His wife, Ivanka, has also been rumored to use Botox and to have undergone other similar procedures, so it wouldn't be surprising if this is something they've both done — though it's certainly worth noting that Ivanka herself has yet to confirm any of that speculation, either.

There's a chance his looks are changing with age and stress.

People's looks change over time for a lot of reasons, many of them totally unrelated to plastic surgery. Kushner has obviously gotten older since these photos were taken, so it makes sense that he would look like he's aged, because he has. There's also a very good chance that he's been under a lot of stress, thanks to working in the White House, so that may have had an impact, too.

Kushner's skin has also been making headlines.

Earlier this month, several outlets noted that Kushner's skin looks doll-like, since it seems to be smooth and perfectly free of any imperfections. But like the plastic surgery accusations, this is also something Kushner has never addressed himself. Given his wealth, though, it would make sense if he had easier access to better skincare than the rest of us — go figure!

A lot of people have been tweeting about Kushner's face lately.

i have questions about jared kushner’s face pic.twitter.com/gtmsSAIDMW — yung aiello (@AnnaAiell0) April 14, 2020

The initial tweet about how much Kushner has changed definitely isn't the only one. People are wondering more and more what's changed about him, so maybe this mystery will get cracked eventually. But for now, we'll just have to keep wondering.

