11 Awkward Details About Donald And Melania Trump’s Relationship

Before, during, and after Donald Trump's presidency, reports have surfaced about the complicated relationship between Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

Over the years, Donald Trump and Melania's relationship has allegedly been tested by various breakups, controversies, and extramarital affairs.

Here are 11 awkward details about Donald Trump's relationship with his wife Melania:

1. Donald Trump allegedly had a very public affair with Stormy Daniels.

In March 2018, adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on 60 Minutes, telling Anderson Cooper about an alleged affair she had with President Trump in 2006.

2. Donald Trump has reportedly had multiple affairs and sexual assault claims against him.

Stormy Daniels is not the only woman who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal spoke to CNN in March about an alleged months-long affair she had with Donald.

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice (hosted by Donald Trump), has alleged that Donald sexually assaulted her in 2007.

According to CNN, many women have made accusations against President Trump, including sexual harassment, sexual assault, and lewd behavior.

3. Trump may have put his alleged mistress in a White House position.

In 2017, Trump handpicked Hope Hicks to replace Anthony Scaramucci as White House Communications Director.

Of course, it wasn't long before rumors began flying that Hicks was actually Trump's mistress. Before becoming the Communications Director, Trump even created a position in the White House for the former model who also worked alongside Ivanka Trump in the past.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, before Hicks eventually resigned in February 2018, she and Trump's offices were super close and they spent virtually every second together.

3. Melania allegedly had an affair of her own.

As was reported in July 2017, Melania Trump has been rumored to have an affair with Hank Siemers.

The Inquisitr also detailed the rumored affair between Melania and Siemers, who is the head of security at a Tiffany & Co. store located in Trump Tower.

4. Donald and Melania are rumored to have signed divorce papers shortly before the election.

Claude Taylor, a former White House staff member during the Clinton Administration, tweeted that Donald and Melania Trump signed divorce papers and came to a settlement shortly before the presidential election, according to a May 2017 report by The Inquisitr.

Since then, Melania Trump’s Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham has denied these claims, responding to Taylor’s tweet. “I have never heard of that person but obviously that is absolutely false,” Grisham told The Inquisitr.

5. Melania stayed in NYC following Donald’s election win.

Shortly after Donald Trump won the presidential election, People reported that Melania would be remaining in New York City while Donald went to The White House so that their son Barron could finish his school year.

Though this may seem unusual, it appears to be motivated by Melania’s love for her son more so than troubles in her marriage.

Sources told People that “Melania wants to stay in New York while her son goes to school” and that “Melania is a great mother and that is her most important role.”

6. The couple allegedly slept in separate bedrooms at The White House.

It has also been rumored that the Trumps sleep in separate bedrooms when they’re both at The White House, according to a report from Us Weekly.

“They have separate bedrooms. […] They never spend the night together — ever,” said a source identified by Us Weekly as a “Trump insider.”

7. Melania handles conflict with her husband by reportedly giving him the silent treatment.

Mary Jordan, author of a biography of Melania Trump, explains, "When Donald Trump offends his wife, he can expect to be met with icy indifference. The way she shows that she’s upset with Trump is to walk away, to be invisible, and he doesn’t like that. He likes the very good-looking younger wife at his side."

Jordan shared examples of this: "So she cancelled going to Davos, for instance, in the first year, very abruptly. She didn’t get in the car with him to go to the State of the Union, a 10-minute car ride, after there were lengthy reports about infidelities with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.”

8. They’re not huge fans of displaying their affection.

Melania repeatedly refuses to hold Donald Trump's hand in excruciating clip pic.twitter.com/opYC3VHdv7 — The Independent (@Independent) August 17, 2020

Melania Trump has also been accused of refusing to hold her husband’s hand in public on multiple occasions.

The New York Post has detailed numerous occasions when Donald’s efforts to hold hands were unsuccessful.

One of the most notable example of this happened back in May 2017, when Melania appeared to swat Donald’s hand away when he tried to hold hers as they exited Air Force One in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

9. They’ve split up twice before, but quickly reconciled both times.

In a retrospective timeline of the Trumps’ relationship and marriage, Cosmopolitan detailed a 1998 breakup between the couple that lasted six months.

Just two years later, it was reported that they split up once again and reconciled soon after.

“Melania is an amazing woman, a terrific woman, and an amazing woman, and she will be missed,” Donald told The New York Times shortly after the split.

10. Melania’s platform as First Lady seemed to be a dig at her husband.

In November 2016, ahead of her husband’s presidential win, Melania announced that her platform, if she became First Lady, would involve fighting cyberbullying, particularly against children and teenagers.

The platform then broadened to cover “everything [children are] facing as a group,” as Melania’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told Slate.

It came to be called “Be Best," and focused on “positivity on social media” among other subjects, according to CNN.

The announcement raised eyebrows, with many pointing to President Trump’s conduct on Twitter and wondering whether Melania was the right person to champion this issue.​

11. In one of his tweets, Donald misspelled Melania’s name.

In the since-removed tweet from Donald’s Twitter account (captured in this image below), Melania is misspelled as Melanie.

Roman Chiarello is a writer and associate producer at Fox News Media. His work is focused on politics, relationships and news.