We as women care deeply about what we look — and smell like.

Most of us have a special beauty regime we do every day that includes lathering our bodies with delicious-smelling body washes and spraying ourselves with our favorite perfumes.

Luckily, men notice these little efforts, and they are drawn to specific scents in women.

Here are the 15 scents that drive men wild:

Are you curious as to what types of scents turn men on? Conveniently, we polled ten men and got the scoop on the perfumes and fragrances that make a woman absolutely irresistible.

Keep reading to find out just what makes men swoon.

"I love when a woman smells like a coconut. It just reminds me of the sun, beach, and vacation. What can be better than that?" —Mike, 41

SHOP NOW

"If I had to pick an actual product, it's a tie between Tommy Girl lotion and Coco by Coco Chanel. The former smells fresh, while the latter smells sexy and a touch dangerous." —Tom, 33

SHOP NOW

"I get really aroused when my girlfriend smells like oranges, lemons, or grapefruits. It's sexy yet not overpowering." —Chad, 24

SHOP NOW

"I love when my lady wears vanilla. It reminds me of cooking and baking and there's nothing sexier to me than a woman who can do both." —Jim, 48

SHOP NOW

"When a woman wears Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana, I just can't keep my hands off of her. It's that clean, just-got-out-of-the-shower smell that drives me wild." —Nate, 29

SHOP NOW

"One whiff of my girlfriend's Jardin Sur Le Nil by Hermes perfume and I've got goosebumps. It's that telling combination of a mouthwatering scent and an irresistible woman.

The scent is complex — it's an indescribable mix of woodsy and citrus flavors that instantly transports me to a foreign wilderness — and only makes me melt deeper into her arms." —Andrew, 24

SHOP NOW

"I like Burberry Brit by Burberry because it reminds me of my girlfriend. It's nice, light, and exotic." —Matthew, 21

SHOP NOW

"My girlfriend uses a lavender candle occasionally and I love it! It just makes me feel so relaxed after a long day at work." —Ryan, 26

SHOP NOW

"I'm attracted to women who wear Chanel No. 5. It's a sophisticated scent that turns me on." —Adam, 28

SHOP NOW

"I really like it when women wear Cool Water by Davidoff. It smells really light and it's not too strong. It can be worn year-round and one spray is enough to last a lady the whole day." —Josh, 30

SHOP NOW

The scent of mint is underrated. It's refreshing and feels clean and make-out ready. - Sasha, 36

SHOP NOW

I had to ask my girlfriend what scent she wore — I'll be honest, I had no idea — but turns out, she wears this and it smells amazing. -Mike, 31

SHOP NOW

Turns out there's actual science behind pumpkin being an aphrodisiac; who knew? -Alex, 34

SHOP NOW

I feel like we forget to mention the importance of wearing nice-smelling deodorant. -Colin, 34

SHOP NOW

I like the mix of sandalwood & patchouli. It's kind of hippie-hot. -Jordan, 34

SHOP NOW

Anna Friedman is a writer who focuses on relationships and romance. Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango.