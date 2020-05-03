These 16 Flirty Texts Will Keep You On His Mind 24/7

He'll be begging for more.

Keeping your sex life fun, exciting and hot is crucial if you never want the initial spark in your relationship to fade.

To help you out, I put together this list of flirty texts to send your partner whenever you feel like things between you could use a little jolt.

And this isn't just a bunch of flirty text message examples, but also a handy guide on how to flirt with a guy over text in general.

You can also use as ideas to try sending him over Facebook Messenger, email, Instagram, Snapchat, or even when talking to him on the phone.

Before I actually get to the list of flirty texts for him, I need to first give you three little disclaimers about sending flirty texts. This is so that when you use them, they are super effective — and also in oder to make sure you don't accidentally misuse them.

The most important thing to know when learning how to flirt over text messages is that flirty texts should be used as a spice, not as the main course.

What I mean by this is that you should use them sparingly.

If every other text message you send him is a sexy text, it's quickly going to get boring, and they will lose their intended effect.

The next thing that you must understand is that "flirty" doesn't necessarily mean "filthy".

Sure, some flirty text messages you can send will sound a little risqué, but they don't have to.

In fact, you are going to quickly discover that the more subtle your messages are and the more that they're filled with innuendo, the more powerful their effects will be on your man.

Lastly, you will find that sending your man a flirty text message can be the perfect way to build anticipation.

Doing this will keep him thinking about you for a long, long time even if it will be awhile until you're able to hang out together.

So now that we've covered some of the important things to keep in mind if you want these flirty text messages to be effective, let's learn exactly what to send.

Here are 16 examples of flirty texts to send him when you when to flirt with a guy over text.

1. Why do I always think of you when I'm trying to concentrate on studying ... Grrr, hate you so much right now!

2. What would you do if I told you that I have an identical twin sister?

3. Had trouble sleeping last night, needed you there snuggling me.

4. Would you be mad if we made Saturday 'Naked Day'?

5. Should I wear a short skirt tonight or a really short skirt?

6. If you could only do one thing sexually with me for the rest of your life, what would it be?

7. I think I just saw you or someone that looked just like you, are you wearing a green turtleneck today?

8. I'm thinking about becoming celibate for the rest of my life, what do you think?

9. What would you like me to wear tonight?

10. I had a dream about you last night, it was hot!

11. Do you think you could beat me in an arm wrestle?

12. I've got a surprise for you later, I think you're going to really like it ;)

13. I was thinking of dressing up in something hot tonight, what would you prefer, maid or nurse?

14. I'm wearing a colored bra today, guess which color ...

15. Explain something to me — what's the big deal with threesomes?

16. Stop thinking about me! (I know. It's hard, isn't it ...)

Please don't think you have to use every single one of these flirty messages on your man.

Just pick and choose the ones that you like and use them.

If you are just starting a relationship with your man, then you probably don't want to use any of the more risqué or sexual text messages at first.

Lastly don't be afraid to change, adapt and modify these messages slightly to fit your life and your man. For example, you could change 'studying' to 'working,' etc.

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and founder of the Bad Girl's Bible website, where you can learn advanced techniques to improve your sex life. If you enjoyed these examples of flirty text messages and want to learn more advanced techniques, you may be interested in watching this detailed video tutorial on giving him great oral sex.