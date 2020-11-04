Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 5, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 5, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in Cancer, the intuitive zodiac sign of astrology. It's a good day to get in touch with your inner voice.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

The number 11 is about listening to your inner voice. It teaches us to be silent when the world is loud.

It also hits home hardest when you ignore your intuition and later realize that you should have listened to your gut.

11 reduces to a 2, and this brings up the concept of harmony.

We are here to be balanced, like 2, but act in ways that go against the norm at times, like an 11.

Famous Life Path 11s exhibit the hardship this energy brings.

Barack Obama, Al Gore, Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and Ronald Reagan all are born an 11/2.

The number 11 in the tarot is associated with the Strength card of the Major Arcana.

The Strength card encourages inner confidence that bravely faces fears.

Facing our fears is part of being an intuitive person, even if you're not a Life Path 11 (and you can find your life path number here).

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, November 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

The Devil tarot card is associated with the zodiac sign, Capricorn, and this can mean you need to put in extra time to protect your interests.

Your reputation may be on the line if you choose to slack when you know you ought to be working.

You may find that the instant you let your guard down, the work can pile up. You'll fall behind and only have yourself to blame with no scapegoat to bail you out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card can mean that the luck you get is not to be taken for granted.

You moving ahead means that you also have to leave others behind. There's only so much room at the top.

You want to be kind to those who are also trying to make it. Perhaps, you can lend a hand when the opportunity arises.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands

Wands in the tarot deck signify new beginnings. There's an opportunity to try something that you've never done before, but you'll want to think and plan ahead.

Seven is the number of perfection, but it's also a sign that quiet thought and contemplation, activities that pull your thoughts and ideas together are required.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You may be dealing with inner fear and worry. Perhaps you failed in the past and now you don't trust yourself anymore. You might not think that you can handle all that you have to do.

Your worry has you running from a problem and not taking matters into your own hands. Instead, you view yourself as weak and not strong at all.

However, these feelings are valid but they prevent you from discovering the truth.

You are stronger than you realized and you may need to work at being brave but it's not impossible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

The Page is a messenger, and Swords can indicate that the news you're receiving is ready to be spoken into the light.

But, when this card is reversed, it means you are not being transparent right now.

You may be keeping information from others or someone is keeping information from you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles, reversed

Five is a sign that change is taking place. You have a lot going on. You may even have too much to do.

However, with this card being in reverse it demonstrates that your situation is going to improve for you soon.

You may even see any blocks you had with money start to dissipate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles, reversed

The number ten is a power number.

Pentacles has to do with money, but in reverse, we are seeing you in a negative situation.

You may have had good friends turn their back on you. The disagreement can be associated with money problems.

People may feel jealous of you and they want to keep you from getting what's rightfully yours.

You may feel sad during this time, but the person who is doing this to you may not even care.

You have to be strong despite the heartache and let the toxic energy leave your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands, reversed

People can be funny. They say one thing and then don't do as promised.

You may be dealing with an individual who has given you the impression that they are interested in you or what you want to make happen at work, but all of a sudden their actions fell flat.

The Wands reversed in this scenario says to count your losses and head in a new direction. Waiting around will only be a waste of your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

The number 8 is about power and forcefulness framed with a beginning, but now we see you running out of steam.

You may not have everything that you need to get a task accomplished. You might not feel like you can get out of this problem either. Things were supposed to happen quickly but now everything is moving slow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles, reversed

You may have felt like you were strong enough to get through a financial hardship but now you're seeing the mountain as too difficult to climb.

You tried to master your skills by now but there's still so much work left for you to do. You have to adjust your timeframe. Perhaps you need to give things more time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Life doesn't feel fair right now. You thought that karma would lend a hand, but it didn't. You imagined that the circumstances proved a clear path would come through.

You may not have anticipated that someone could get away with doing something so wrong, but now you see that they did and it makes you sad.

You may think about taking matters into your own hands, but you need to let the universe pick up where this situation leaves off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups, reversed

Cups represent emotional energy, and when reversed your feelings are being repressed or turned inward.

You may feel unhappy right now.

You were hoping for a change, but instead, nothing is changing and it's causing you to feel angry or even numb inside your heart.

