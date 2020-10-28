Love Horoscope For Today, Wednesday, October 28, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 28.

On Wednesday, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and the Sun is in passionate Scorpio.

Venus is now in Libra. We are fair-minded and balanced, but also open to negotiating, compromise, and seeing one another's point of view.

The Moon in Aries will be at odds with Venus in Libra today, which can bring volatility to our relationships.

Unexpected power struggles can manifest and arguments can start when the Moon in Aries conjuncts Mars in Aries, too.

When you see these tensions manifest in your own love life and relationship it's time to take a step back and reflect.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you may not be fully aware of how things are in a certain area of your life, so being intentional about your choices is important to do.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your health and wellness sector.

While you might not be aware, your body could give you signals when things aren't right. So tune in.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your friendships may reveal their spiritual purpose in your life.

Some friendships may reveal their karmic purpose during this time, and there may be a creative element to your interaction with each other.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your creative sector, and pairing with one another may feel magical or conflicting to your ordinary interaction. You may have to just figure it out.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there may be people who hold you in high regard and others who do not.

You may not necessarily know who is what right now. This can be a time of discovery.

When the Moon opposes Venus in Virgo, feedback from people you respect or who have known you for a long time can be invaluable to you.

Ask for opinions and insight. Be open to hearing constructive criticism when it's given.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are able to learn from love in a way that you ordinarily don't.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo. You may be easily motivated by the kindness of others. Romantic work help to bring your softer side out.

You need more gentleness today than usual. You are sensitive and receptive; your nurturing side comes out.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you feel more generous with what you have.

It can be easy for you to participate in charity. If you see someone in need, you are quick to donate or to give help in other ways. If you're spiritual, you might find that you're drawn to helping your faith community.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo your money sector. You may approach financial matters with a take-charge attitude but be averse to cooperating with a mate.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your idea of love is highly romantic.

You may be super sensitive right now and if there is a tension you may easily wish to go and escape a little bit to blow off steam.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo your individuality. You will want to govern your decision making and it may be difficult for you to take advice.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are willing to work hard for your love life. You may find yourself being the more giving person in your relationships today. There's an extraordinary level of selflessness to you.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your past. You are prone to feeling guilty about things that you can't change. It can be hard for you to let go even if you can be forgiving.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are driven to make something beautiful in your relationship. You may find that you are filled with ideas of what your love life should be. Your desire to make things work can be contagious to others.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your friendships. You have a knack for bringing the right people together and making them feel comfortable with your hospitable nature.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are the nurturer of your relationships today.

People turn to you when they need someone to listen and share an encouraging word. You have a strong sense of empathy and express it without hesitation today.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your public image. It's easy for you to make a good first impression with others today.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, words can be hard to express verbally, and you may come across as shy and reserved today. You work well with sharing by doing,

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your higher learning. You are able to understand and make adjustments to fit your situations today.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be prone to spending based on your emotions and it can be hard for you to say no to someone you love.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your shared resources. You may want to organize the details for you and your partner. You have a natural sense of timing.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may find that you easily get lost in the moment. You may come across as dreamy and hard to read to the one you love.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Virgo, your relationships. You may have to work hard to be understood today. It can be difficult for you to focus on work, especially if you're involved in a new relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.