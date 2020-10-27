Why Fans Are Convinced Evelyn Lozada And Marc Anthony Are Dating

Evelyn Lozada is one of the main cast members of the reality show Basketball Wives.

However, Lozada might soon become a “Singer Wife” since there's rumors she's dating Latin singer Marc Anthony, J-Lo's ex.

The dating rumors started after Lozada took mirror selfies in what appeared to be Marc Anthony’s mansion.

So: are the rumors true?

Are Evelyn Lozada and Marc Anthony dating?

Lozada posted mirror selfies on Instagram on October 4, with the caption “A grown woman.”

In the photos she's in a red bathing suit and the background appears to be taken in a very luxurious home.

Eagle-eyed fans began to notice that the home the mirror selfies were taken in looks a lot like Marc Anthony’s $19 million Miami mansion.

Evelyn Lozada has been posting content from inside this home — Marc Anthony's or otherwise — since last September.

Lozada even posted a video of herelf smiling on a boat with the caption, “so happy.”

In one post, Lozada tagged the location as “None of Your Business.”

Anthony posted a video from what appears to be a very similar house.

Around the same time as Lozada posted her mirror elfies, Anthony uploaded a video to Instagram on October 8 featuring what appears to be a very similar house.

In the video, Anthony did an interview for Amazon Music to celebrate his 3.0 album hitting Diamond status.

Who is Evelyn Lozada's ex?

Lozada was previously married to Chad Ochocino in July 2012. However, the couple was only together for 41 days since Lozada filed for divorce in August of the same year.

Ochocino was arrested for domestic battery in August because he and Lozada got into a fight outside their home and Ochocino head-butted Lozada, giving her a horrendous gash.

He was even cut from the Miami Dolphins as a consequence of the domestic violence incident.

Marc Anthony was famously married to Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony and Lopez did a music video together for Lopez’s 1999 song “No Me Ames" and Lopez and Anthony's chemistry in the video was off-the-charts.

In fact, they dated for a short time from 1998 to 1999. Then they got back together again in 2004 and got married.

In 2008, Lopez and Anthony had twins named Emme and Max.

The couple mutually decided to split up in 2011 and officially divorced three years later. It seems like they are on good terms because they're friends and great at co-parenting.

J-Lo is currently dating ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Lozada is supportive of Anthony.

In 2019, Marc Anthony released the album Opus. Lozada took to Unstagram to show that she's a big fan of Anthony and his music.

She posted a cute Instagram video of herself dancing to his album and captioned it, “when you find out @marcanthony has a new album coming out!”

Anthony has discredited the dating rumors.

On October 27th, Anthony’s representation stated that him and Lozada are not currently dating; rather he's allowed Lozada and her family to stay in his home while he was away.

So, unless he's covering up for a romantic relationship, we'll have to take the Latin crooner at his word.

