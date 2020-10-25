Sweet Details About Mark Zuckerberg's Relationship With Wife, Priscilla Chan

If you use Facebook a lot, then you have to thank (or criticize) Mark Zuckerberg for his creation.

Mark Zuckerberg is an Internet entrepreneur, philanthropist and, of course, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook. He tends to be a fairly private figure for someone who's in the public domain quite often.

In 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, founded the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to “leverage technology, community-driven solutions and collaboration to help solve some of society’s toughest challenges. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone.”

Who is Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan?

Priscilla Chan is a pediatrician and philanthropist. She went to Harvard University and recieved her medical degree from University of California, San Francisco.

She also attended Quincy High School and was valedictorian and played tennis.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's wife age?

Priscilla Chan is 35 years old.

She was born on February 24, 1985 and she’s a Pisces.

What it Mark Zuckerberg's wife nationality?

Priscilla Chan is an American who was born in Massachusetts.

However, her parents are Chinese who lived in Vietnam; they left the country by refugee boats.

Chan was raised speaking Cantonese and she was the first college graduate in her family.

Zuckerberg and Chan were college sweethearts.

The couple met at Harvard University in 2003 when they met in line for the bathroom at a frat party.

Zuckerberg and Chan have been together ever since and got married in 2012.

Chan recalls meeting Mark and said, “He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there. I remember he had these beer glasses that said 'pound include beer dot H.' It’s a tag for C++. It’s like college humor but with a nerdy, computer-science appeal."

David Kirkpatrick, writer of The Facebook Effect, stated that Chan “just treats [Mark] like the guy she’s in love with, not the same Mark Zuckerberg everyone else fell in love with.”

Also, when she first met Zuckerberg, she thought that he lacked ambition.

On their first date, Chan recalled that, “he told me that he'd rather go on a date with me than finish his take-home midterm. The type-A first child in me was appalled."

What are Priscilla Chan's hobbies?

Priscilla Chan likes to stay out of the public eye and tends to be pretty private. She rarely speaks to the media unless it is necessary.

Chan, however, has a public Facebook page — it would be weird if she didn't, right? — and her interests are “No on Prop 8” and Fage yogurt.

Chan’s friends describe her as “a quiet yet forceful presence who is protective of [Zuckerberg].”

She enjoys cooking and makes a great lemon ricotta pizza and the couple is more to apt to host a private dinner party at home rather than going out. The couple also loves their dog named Beast.

On Halloween one year, Chan dressed up as a pea pod and handed out candy to the neighborhood kids.

Chan's cool with Zuckerberg's anti-fashion.

Chan is not someone that is too uptight about Zuckerberg’s infamous hoodie-wearing.

On her husbad's sartorial choices, Chan said, "I'm happy with whatever he wants to wear, as long as it's appropriate for where we're going. So he can't wear [a hoodie] to weddings. And he can't wear it to baby showers. But he can do whatever else he wants."

What is Priscilla Chan’s net worth?

Chan’s net worth is $50 billion.

What is Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth?

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is $111 billion. He's currently the fourth richest person in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg's kids: How many does he have with Priscilla?

Zuckerberg and Chan have two children. They have a daughter named Maxima, who is four years old, and a daughter named August, who is three years old.

Zuckerberg and Chan try not to spoil their children and want them to grow up grounded. Zuckerberg has stated on parenting, “First of all, we don’t give them everything, so I think that that’s an important piece. They have chores.”

Mark Zuckerberg's house — where does the couple live?

Zuckerberg owns 10 properties. He has a home in Palo Alto where he spends a lot of his time, which makes sense since that's where Facebook is headquartered. He also likes to buy surrounding homes for privacy so he also owns four homes surrounding his primary Palo Alto house.

He also owns a townhouse in San Francisco and spent $1.6 million in renovations.

He also owns two huge properties in Hawaii, priced at $100 million. He and Chan also have a secluded Lake Tahoe home on a private waterfront. He also bought an estate for $22 million, which is also located in Lake Tahoe.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.