30 Best J-Lo Quotes In Celebration Of Jennifer Lopez' Birthday

She's still Jenny from the block!

The entertainment superstar Jennifer Lopez, who is lovingly referred to as J-Lo, has had quite the career. It feels like yesterday she was starring in her breakout role as Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the biopic film Selena, and that film is 22 years old this year.

Time really flies when you're enjoying everything J-Lo.

We just can't get enough of the J-Lo quotes below in celebration of Jennifer Lopez' birthday on July 24th. Her words are full of inspiration and determination — and they prove to us again and again that hard work pays off in the long-run.

Many of us have grown up with Jennifer Lopez and seen her transformation over her impressive career in the spotlight. She's conquered film, music, television and even perfume. To this day, Glow by J-Lo is the greatest perfume I've ever owned.

This lady is one of the hardest-working women in the entertainment industry. That incredible work ethic is what has made Jennifer Lopez the successful entertainer, businesswoman and humanitarian that she is today.

Her journey to stardom is just as beloved by her fans as her movies and TV shows.

Jennifer — or 'Jenny from the block' — grew up in the Bronx and worked her way up from being a back-up dancer for Janet Jackson and Fly Girl on In Living Color to an accomplished actress and singer. Now, she's a veteran, making major moves as a producer on projects like El Cantante, The Boy Next Door, World of Dance and Shades of Blue.

Just thinking about her busy schedule might exhaust us regular humans, but J-Lo is on a whole other level.

Her drive inspires us to reach for the stars and be the best version of ourselves. Even with all her success, she still makes time to give back.

When Hurricane Maria severely damaged much of Puerto Rico last year, she was on the forefront of raising money for recovery relief. Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony created the artist alliance Somos una Voz to help the devastated island by providing things like medical supplies, food, water, shelter and power.

In addition to being an accomplished businesswoman and humanitarian, she is also a trendsetter and beauty icon who helped redefine Hollywood beauty standards. While many people reference Kim Kardashian for making a "curvacious" booty popular, it was Jennifer who did it first.

She's the original booty queen and has dated (and been engaged to) the likes of Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez, P-Diddy and Drake.

Oh, and did I mention she's also ageless? Jennifer always shares photos of herself at the gym, and it's kind of hard to believe that she is 51 this year!

She proves that you can be fierce, powerful, and sexy at any age. Let's celebrate the trailblazing and iconic Jennifer Lopez with the most inspiring J-Lo quotes around. Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

1. Reminding us of our self-worth.

"I know it's hard for women to tap into that feeling of self-worth. We need to get the message out that you are valued, you are a goddess and don't forget that." — Jennifer Lopez

2. Don't doubt yourself.

"Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for." — Jennifer Lopez

3. Being a hard worker is a good thing.

"It's a shame to call somebody a "diva" simply because they work harder than everybody else." — Jennifer Lopez

4. Embrace your style.

"We all have our own unique sense of style. It's a reflection of our personality." — Jennifer Lopez

5. You got this.

"One day somebody told me I had to perform in front of 35,000 people on the set of 'Selena'. I didn't know how to do it, I just said to myself, 'Don't think about it. You can do this, and you'll be great. And then I did. I've been following that rule ever since." — Jennifer Lopez

6. Love yourself first.

"If you don't love yourself, you can't love anybody else. And I think as women we really forget that." — Jennifer Lopez

7. You're perfect the way you are.

"You have to stand up and say, 'There's nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am; you're the one with the problem!'" — Jennifer Lopez

8. Inspiration on finding ourselves again.

"Sometimes you have to explore the darkness to get back to the light and get back to who you are." — Jennifer Lopez

9. Back to the basics.

"Keep it simple. I'm a big believer in the basics. Less is more." — Jennifer Lopez

10. Individuality is power.

"I am confident. It doesn't mean I don't have my moments. But you have to remember the value of your individuality — that you have something special and different to offer that nobody else has." — Jennifer Lopez

11. Never lose hope when it comes to love.

"Sometimes it doesn't work — and that's sad. But I remain an eternal optimist about love. I believe in love." — Jennifer Lopez

12. Encouraging our dreams.

"Have faith. Dream big. Think big...and know that anything is possible!" — Jennifer Lopez

13. Reminding us why it's important to give our all.

"You get what you give." — Jennifer Lopez

14. Prove the haters wrong.

"People underestimate me. They always have, and maybe that's for the best. It's fun to prove them wrong." — Jennifer Lopez

15. Lead by example.

"I've learned something about kids — they don't do what you say; they do what you do." — Jennifer Lopez

16. Use your strengths.

"Don't push your weaknesses, play with your strengths." — Jennifer Lopez

17. Go with your gut.

"I only do what my gut tells me to. I think it's smart to listen to other people's advice, but at the end of the day, you're the only one who can tell you what's right for you." — Jennifer Lopez

18. Laughter is the best medicine.

"You laugh it off, you get upset for a while, you're human and you let it go." — Jennifer Lopez

19. Enjoy the ride.

"When you have children, you realize you can't plan anything. There's no Plan A, no Plan B. Life will happen and you will go with it." — Jennifer Lopez

20. A great outlook on life.

"Life is short. Break the rules. Forgive quickly, kiss slowly, love truly, laugh uncontrollably, and never regret anything that made you smile." — Jennifer Lopez

21. Not afraid to call out the boys.

"When you gon' get your act together? I ain't your mama. No, I ain't your mama." — Jennifer Lopez

22. So true.

"Somebody said to me, not too long ago, 'Until you're twenty, you have the face you were born with, and after that you have the face you deserve', and I really loved that - the idea that you wear who you are on your face." — Jennifer Lopez

23. The beauty of womanhood.

"As women, we are naturally giving and naturally nurturing. We take care of others. I love that part of us and I love doing it." — Jennifer Lopez

24. We evolve with every decade.

"In your 20's you think you know everything. In your 30's you find out you know nothing. And in your 40's you realize you're not perfect and that's OK." — Jennifer Lopez

25. Never forget where you came from.

"I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block." — Jennifer Lopez

26. Your hard work WILL pay off!

"With hard work, living a good life, you can do anything. You will be rewarded for that." — Jennifer Lopez

27. Showing us the fun in style and fashion.

"Adding colors means adding possibilities. It's fashion, it's elegant, but it's also fun and you can match the designs to any outfit or color you feel like." — Jennifer Lopez

28. We keep getting better.

"It's a new day when it comes to women. The world is realizing that women are not even coming into their own until they're in their 40's, that they have so much to offer. That you can stay in shape, that your life is not over once you have kids and it becomes only about your kids, that to be a great mother, or great part or great woman in this world you have to be a great individual first, you know what I mean and that's very empowering..." — Jennifer Lopez

29. None of us are perfect, and that is OK.

"I am human, and of course, sometimes I make mistakes." — Jennifer Lopez

30. Keep the faith.

"Always remember, you will live. You will love. You will dance again." — Jennifer Lopez

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native. When she's not writing, Jill enjoys Zumba class, travel, and referencing classic Seinfeld episodes.