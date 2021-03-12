Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Call Off Their Engagement: A Look Back At Their Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appear to be many would consider a match made in heaven.

He's a former Major League Baseball player turned investor, real estate tycoon, Fox Sports/ESPN/CNBC host and Shark Tank judge. She's an actress turned singer and superstar. Both have complicated pasts, prior marriages and adorable kids.

Did Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod break up?

The answer as of now appears to be an unfortunate yes.

J.Lo, 51, and now ex-fiancé Rodriguez, 45, had been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Over the past year, many of us grew to adore the couple even more as they entertained us with relatable videos and posts on social media during their time quarantining as a family.

But as good things so often do, their time together has come to an end.

Though neither of the stars have yet to make a public statement on the matter, Page Six reported they learned "exclusively" of the news today, and TMZ says sources close to the couple have confirmed the split.

The once-happily engaged couple has two children each: Rodriguez's daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15, and Lopez's 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David.

They might not be a pairing many saw coming, but they were certainly one of the most beautiful. And one thing is for sure — these two megastars command a lot of attention, whether together or apart.

News of their split comes on the heels of rumors that A-Rod had been talking with Madison LeCroy of "Southern Charm."

Tongues continued to wag after Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on Instagram last Friday. He can be seen looking at his phone as he stood alone aboard a yacht in Miami.

“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie…" A-Rod captioned the photo that was decidedly not a selfie. "What are your plans for the weekend?”

Meanwhile, Lopez was busy shooting her upcoming film “Shotgun Wedding” on location in the Caribbean.

For those of you who adore a good love story and now find yourself mourning the loss of the couple formerly known as J-Rod, here's a look back at Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez's relationship.

2005: How J Lo and A-Rod First Met

The moment Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez first met was caught on camera.

Photographers captured the exact moment J.Lo and A-Rod met for the first time, during a Yankees vs. Mets game at Shea Stadium on May 21, 2005.

Lopez attended with her then-husband (now ex), singer Marc-Anthony, who was rooting for A-Rod's competition, threw the first pitch of the game — and can also be seen in the pictures.

Rodriguez was also married at the time, to now ex-wife Cynthia Skurtis, so neither was available at that moment.

2017: They Meet Again

Their second meeting almost didn't happen.

The two met again some time at the beginning of 2017, when Lopez spotted Rodriquez, who couldn't remember where he'd parked his car, wandering around outside of a Beverly Hills restaurant where she was having lunch.

J.Lo has said she is so shy she that almost didn't approach him! She found her nerve though, and the rest is history.

Turns out J.Lo feels awkward some times just like the rest of us. Isn't that sweet?

A-Rod wasn't sure if their first dinner was a date.

In an in-depth profile with Vanity Fair, the couple shared the story of what happened on their first date at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Rodriguez was unclear if their dinner was a business meeting or a date. Jennifer had no doubts about the purpose of the evening, so at least one of them knew what was up, thank goodness.

He was apparently nervous, as you can imagine, because girlfriend is a 10, for sure. She described him as chatty. Awww.

That first evening together was cut short ... as he was texting J.Lo from the men's room.

Once Rodriguez realized what was up, he excused himself for a moment to collect his thought in the men's room.

Walking back to the table, he texted her, "You are sexy AF" — and then the fire alarm went off and they had to evacuate.

If only every first date was that hot!

J Lo played it safe with her heart at first.

With a track record like A-Rod's, Lopez is said to have been careful at first, not wanting to get hurt.

It's safe to say she got past that and is happier than ever.

It's just smart thinking to take your time in the beginning of a new relationship. That J.Lo is a smart cookie, especially dating a man with such a public past.

They shared a special bond from early on in their relationship.

When they first started dating, they had their own code of sorts in text messages.

They'd often use #bloodinbloodout in messages to each other, "after the Mexican gangster film that is in some ways about the unbreakable ties of family."

J.Lo first announced that they were dating in an Instagram story she quickly deleted.

In March 2017, Lopez briefly shared a sizzling selfie with A-Rod's face buried in her hair in her Instagram stories.

J.Lo on Instagram

Then, for unknown reasons, quickly took it down.

She finally made it Instagram official in April, showing that she's still Jenny from the Block as the two lounged on the sofa watching baseball, like people do.

Did A-Rod cheat on Jennifer? The First Rumors Surface

Rumors that A-Rod has been cheating on J.Lo first began surfacing in 2017.

The two brushed it all off, but then in March 2019, former MLB player Jose Conseco tweeted that Rodriguez was cheating on her with his ex-wife, Jessica.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Jessica responded with a complete denial in a tweet of her own two days later.

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

As for Lopez, she told the hosts of The Breakfast Club that she and Rodriguez know their own truth.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

"I mean, it doesn't matter, I know what the truth is," she said. "I know who he is. He knows who I am. We're just happy. We're not gonna let, like, other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is."

2018: Their Relationship Blossoms

She's got his number — literally.

On February 3, 2018, the singer wowed in a bejeweled Yankees cap and Jersey bearing A-Rod's number — 13 — during her performance at a pre-Super Bowl party in Minnesota.

It's such a thoughtful gesture and an emotional tribute, like the celebrity equivalent of wearing your boyfriend's sweater.

Lopez then serenaded him, announced that it was their anniversary and dedicated a song to him.

Just before performing her single, "Us," which was a collaboration with Skrillex and Poobear, Lopez confirmed both that it was their one-year anniversary, and the song was his.

“We’ve been together for one year today,” Lopez said. “I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

They purchased their first home together on Manhattan's swanky Upper East Side.

In 2018, the pair purchased a roomy Manhattan condo together.

A report in The Wall Street Journal states the couple "paid $15.316 million for an apartment at 432 Park Avenue, the world’s tallest residential tower. [Their] new home measures about 4,000 square feet with three bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. The building, located on Park Avenue between 56th and 57th streets, has sweeping views of the city and Central Park."

They wear matching clothes sometimes.

They've clearly got great taste! J.Lo and A-Rod went out wearing the same white shirt — and they looked great!

They are beautiful people, after all, and they definitely like to amp up the togetherness vibe by wearing the same or very similar clothing choices.

Article continues below

They aren't afraid of a little kiss cam-friendly PDA ... now.

The first time the newly dating couple was captured on the Kiss Cam during a November 2017 football game between Virginia Tech and the University of Miami, Lopez, chose to shake her pompoms rather than give her guy a smooch for the subsequently booing crowd.

Fortunately, however, she got the opportunity to make it up to him and their fans a few months later at Miami-Duke basketball game in January 2018.

2019: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get Engaged

Rodriquez proposed In March 2019, and J.Lo accepted, scoring yet another gorgeous engagement ring.

This March, A-Rod announced that "She said yes" in a sweet and simple Instagram post.

The beautiful center stone of her engagement ring is an emerald cut white diamond estimated to weigh between 10 and 15 carats and to be worth anywhere from one to five million dollars. making it her fifth and largest engagement ring yet.

As for wedding plans, A-Rod said at the time it was all up to his beautiful bride-to-be.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue," he told Strahan, Sara and Keke of "Good Morning America." "It's gonna be a long flight."

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding," he continued. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

Jennifer says gets seriously peeved if Alex doesn't answer when she calls.

During a visit to "The Ellen Show", A-Rod revealed that J.Lo gets mad if he doesn't answer when she calls him.

"If she calls me and I don't pick up, oh, forget it," he said. "Oh, yeah. You gotta answer her call."

Who doesn't get frustrated about getting sent to voicemail? Answer your phone, fellas. We mean business!

Even their workouts were ridiculously adorable.

J.Lo and A-Rod are those friends on social media who always remind you that they are working out.

They take fitness seriously. So seriously, in fact, they've teamed up to promote personal training app Fitplan.

You get the point: cute is their cardio. This PDA loving, matchy-matchy power couple is definitely #RelationshipGoals.

You couldn't help but root for these two Latin lovebirds. They just seemed too sweet!

2020: The Couple Postpone Their Wedding ... Twice

Though the couple appeared from the outside to be doing a fine job of weathering the Covid-19 storm as a team, in January of this year, Lopez dropped the news that they had actually postponed their wedding twice along the way.

“We postponed the wedding twice," she revealed during an interview with Elle. "We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it ... We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”

2021: They Call the Engagement Off

We still don't have an official answer as to why, but regardless of what happened, we wish them both all the very best.

Penelope Norton is a freelance writer and celeb gossip columnist who feels like her life is together when her fingers and toes match.