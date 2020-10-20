Noah Centineo And Stassie Karanikolaou Spark Dating Rumors After Romantic Dinner Outing

Noah Centineo is a romantic comedy heartthrob, and now, he may have a new leading role in Stassie Karanikolau's life.

He’s an actor known for starring in movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Turns out, his actual love life is just as juicy! On Oct. 19, he was spotted leaving a dinner date with Karanikolaou, who is known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Are Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou dating?

They were spotted at a dinner date.

On October 19, Centineo and Karanikolaou were seen leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

They were photographed leaving the restaurant together and even got into the same car. Centineo even tried to cover Karanikolaou’s face from the paparazzi while they were in the car together. Chivalry is not dead.

Centineo and Karanikolaou have sparked dating rumors before.

In June, Stassie Karanikolaou posted a photo to instagram where she was wearing an oversized black jacket. Centineo proceeded to comment on the picture and wrote “Give me my damn jacket back woman, PLEASE.”

So, fans speculated that they were dating and Karanikolaou borrowed his jacket.

Karanikolaou then commented back to him and wrote, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket” and Centineo responded again with crying laughing emojis. This interaction definitely seemed very flirty.

They could be secretly married.

During their dinner date, Stassie Karanikolaou was pictured wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Before all of this, there was a rumor circulating that the pair eloped in Las Vegas.

This rumor came from a private Instagram account @deauxmoi, who shared a screenshot of a direct message from someone saying that their friend is dating Noah’s sister and she found out that Centineo and Karanikolaou “confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn’t find out till later.”

However, this rumor has not been confirmed.

Stassie Karanikolaou had a fling with Tyler Cameron.

Karanikolaou briefly dated Bachelor star Tyler Cameron. They were first seen hanging out together in groups in 2019. It was then reported that they were getting really close at a club in Los Angeles and left together at 2a.m.

A source said that it wasn’t a serious thing and “it’s just a fling."

"They’re both young and hanging out together, it’s nothing serious," the source said. "Tyler is focused on his career and business opportunities, he’s not in a place where he’s looking for love."

"He just moved to New York and is enjoying his single life," the source added.

Noah Centineo previously dated Alexis Ren.

Noah Centineo previously dated model Alexis Ren. The couple dated for a couple months but then split up in March 2020.

However, before they split, Ren spoke fondly about their dates.

“It’s different every time because I’m very spontaneous and so is he. It just depends what we’re trying to do for each other," she said.

"He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together.” Perhaps the timing just didn’t work out for them.

Centineo and Karanikolaou haven’t commented on the dating rumors.

The couple have not commented on the dating rumors, yet! However, they would definitely make a cute couple.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.