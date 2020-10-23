Why The Internet Thinks 'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant

Cheyenne Floyd is a reality star that you might recognize from Teen Mom OG.

However, she got her TV start on the dating show Are You the One? and has also appeared on two seasons of The Challenge.

Recently, fans speculated that Floyd could be pregnant again since she was caught sipping on sparkling juice at a birthday party.

Is Cheyenne Floyd pregnant?

How did the pregnancy rumors start? Cheyenne Floyd’s boyfriend Zach Davi recently threw her a birthday party. She posted a picture of the party on Instagram with her boyfriend and daughter, Ryder.

In the photo, fans noted that there was a bottle of sparkling juice instead of wine.

In the comments fans said, "She pregnant" and, "I thought she looked pregnant too!.” Another fan added, “lol why would they give a 3 year old fake wine that’s just dumb it’s obviously for her.”

Floyd has not commented about the pregnancy rumors.

Floyd has yet to comment on the pregnancy rumors. We’ll keep you updated if she announces she’s expecting.

Now that you’re all caught up on the Teen Mom's star pregnancy rumors, here are some more facts about Cheyenne Floyd.

How old is Cheyenne Floyd?

Cheyenne Floyd is currently 26 years old and she was born on October 19, 1992, which makes her a Libra.

Her net worth is an estimated $450,000.

Who is Cheyenne Floyd's boyfriend, Zach Davis?

The couple began dating in 2018 and appeared together on the reality show Teen Mom OG at that time. However, they got into a huge fight and broke up that same year because Davis believed that Floyd was prioritizing her relationship with Cory Wharton because they have a child together.

On the show, Floyd said, “I don’t know. I feel like [Zach and I] are not on the same page with each other.”

Davis then responded saying, “Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real, I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me. I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him. If the shoe was on the other foot, if it were me and I had a baby’s mother and I had to go out there and she asked me to go out there and spend time, you would not be okay with that.”

Floyd then expressed again that the couple doesn't “see eye to eye.” Davis ended the conversation with, “I don’t have to say no more. You made it crystal clear that we’re not really doing this no more” and their relationship ended soon after.

However, it now appears the couple is back together with the Instagram photo of them kissing on Floyd’s birthday.

Who is Cheyenne Floyd’s ex, Cory Wharton?

Cheyenne Floyd briefly dated Cory Wharton while they were on The Challenge: Rivals III together. Their flirtation was filmed on the show but fans were shocked to find out that their relationship escalated behind closed doors.

After the show ended, Wharton messaged Floyd saying, "I'm glad that you're home. I'd love to see you, she kind of let me know, like, 'I kind of want to do my own thing. I think we jumped the gun.' And I was like, 'I'm the same.'"

They went to dinner together and tried to keep the relationship casual since they weren’t looking for anything serious. They kept seeing each other for casual dates and eventually had a fun night together that turned into an unplanned pregnancy.

Wharton and Floyd never began a serious relationship but they're co-parenting their daughter together and try to be good friends.

Teen Mom OG documented Floyd and Wharton trying to navigate parenting while Floyd was dating Davis. Wharton said he wasn’t bothered that Floyd was in a relationship and even stated, “It's never a jealousy thing at all with Cheyenne. It's all about [our daughter] Ryder. You know, if I had crazy love for Cheyenne, I'm sure I could confess my love,and be like, 'I want to be with you, and make this work.' I'm sure she would think about it, and we would make a decision from there."

Who is Cheyenne Floyd's daughter?

Floyd announced on Instagram on October 16, 2016 that she was expecting and captioned the photo, “the greatest birthday present in 24 years.”

At first, she didn’t announce that the baby daddy was Cory Wharton so the baby's dad remained a mystery until a couple months after Floyd gave birth.

The first photo of Wharton and Floyd together was posted on Wharton’s Instagram. He captioned the adorable photo of them holding their daughter, “I’ve been off of social media for a while now... for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton. I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!”

Floyd and Wharton are clearly doing an excellent job co-parenting.

They have a more difficult parenting challenge because their daughter has a rare genetic disorder called VLCAD, a rare condition in which the body is unable to break down certain fats.

Floyd spoke about her daughter's condition saying, "Basically Ryder’s body can not break down the fat she eats that turns into energy that your body needs to function. During this time I felt so alone, ashamed, and constantly beat myself up because I just didn’t understand why. For the first six months I would have to feed her every 2 hours, I did not sleep, I was on high alert at all times. We went to the doctor regularly and each time I prepared myself for the worst. One day I was home and watching her sleep..."

"...I made a choice that I could no longer feel bad or guilty. I put all my energy into finding out more information, learning everything about her condition, learning how to keep her healthy. I started talking about it more and realizing I am not alone. We have been so lucky that Ryder has remained healthy and praying for continual health. I pray for her and other families that are dealing [with this disease.]”

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.