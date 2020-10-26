Is Wendy Williams On Drugs? TV Host Speaks Out After Fans Question Her Bizarre On-Air Behavior

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight.

After Williams exhibited some seriously bizarre on-air behavior during the Oct. 23 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, fans questioned why the 56-year-old talk show host was acting strangely.

Not only did her fans allege that something was wrong with her, Wendy Williams’ former DJ, DJ Boof, took to Instagram to further fuel the rumors that something wasn’t right with her, replying to an Instagram comment that alleged that Williams was on drugs.

Is Wendy Williams on drugs?

That’s what fans and Williams’ former coworker think.

During the Oct. 23 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy is seen acting “off” during the entirety of the show.

Williams repeatedly mispronounces Adele’s name and continuously pauses throughout the episode, which you can view above.

In an Instagram post, one user suggested that Williams needed to “stop her show” and “get help.”

“Wendy you need to stop your show and seriously get help, your camp is watching you spiral instead of getting help, shame on them,” part of the comment read.

DJ Boof, who is Williams’ former DJ, replied to the comment, writing, “Yup exactly and it will all come out.”

“Y'all have no idea what's really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don't wanna lose their jobs..” he added. “This is going to play out bad..I feel sorry for the workers and victims. Have a blessed day."

Fans took to Wendy’s Williams YouTube channel to express their concerns.

Fans also expressed their concerns for Wendy in the comments section of her YouTube video, with one fan writing, “I'm in shock that they would allow this to air. I was so uncomfortable for her as she is clearly on something..... Ugh.”

Another fan wrote, “Oh Wendy, ive [sic] been following you for ever since hot 97. Im such a fan. You are definitely not well. Please wendy pick yourself up!!!! We watch because of you! Please get well!”

However, one fan on Twitter gently reminded everyone that Williams lives with Graves’ disease, which can sometimes impact a person’s cognitive ability.

Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively. — Jennifer Arroyo (@jennyfromdchuck) October 23, 2020

“Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively,” they wrote, to which another Twitter user replied, “No she's definitely high, she's not the first person to have grave disease. Her behavior is just strange. She's on something.”

She addressed her behavior on The Wendy Williams Show today.

Williams addressed concerns about her behavior during the Oct. 26 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

"I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do. You know, I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” she said.

“I appreciate you watching, but it's, you know, even after all of these years, it's still work. You know, an effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you," she continued.

“But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I…I love entertaining you, you know?" she added. "It's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."

Fans also flocked to Wendy Williams’ Instagram and pleaded for her to get better.

In the comments section of her most recent post about sneakers designed by Chris Brown, fans didn’t hold back when it came to Williams’ recent on-air behavior.

“Y’all better stop exploiting Wendy while she’s clearly mentally sick af!!! I’m so disappointed in this network and staff!!!! The show needs to be postponed until she’s better!” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Let’s see what excuses she makes for the drugs she was on fridays show which was taped after Thursday show.”

Has Wendy Williams’ son commented on the matter?

It doesn’t look like Wendy Williams’ 20-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has said anything about his mom’s concerning behavior.

Wendy Williams revealed her past struggles with addiction in 2019.

The longtime talk show host revealed that she had been living in a sober house for two months back in 2019.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, help is available.



For more information visit https://t.co/QWUuSxyDtt or call 1-888-5Hunter (548-6837). pic.twitter.com/umKpaGgtsZ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 19, 2019

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she said. “And you know, I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past and I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."

What is Wendy Williams’ net worth?

Wendy Williams’ net worth is reportedly around $40 million.

