6 Things You Never Knew About Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend

These two seem to be getting pretty serious.

Who is Kristen Stewart's girlfriend, Dylan Meyer?

More than a year after the first rumors surfaced about their relationship, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are still going strong. Though Stewart has never been the kind of person who likes to make her personal life too public, she's been spotted out and about with Meyer several times since August 2019 — most recently this month, out on a run for pet supplies. At this point, it's hard to deny that this couple is the real deal, so it's time to learn about the former Twilight actress' girlfriend, especially since it seems like things between them could be getting serious.

Since these two could be in it for the long haul, here's what you need to know about Kristen Stewart's girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. Stewart might be famous for her acting career, but her other half is pretty impressive in her own right.

Who is Dylan Meyer?

Like Stewart, Meyer works in the entertainment industry. She's a screenwriter, having worked on a short called Rock Bottom, a movie called XOXO, and a TV show called Miss 2059. She's also had small acting parts in shorts called The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn't Wrestling, and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer... and she's appeared in an episode of Homemade with Stewart.

Dylan Meyer loves her cats.

The most frequent fixture of Meyer's Instagram are her cats, who she is often pictured with. Their names are Zsa Zsa and Snack, and they seem to be the light of Meyer's life. She's not just a cat person, though; Stewart's dog, Bear — who she once shared with ex Robert Pattison — has also appeared on her feed, and it seems like she has the same love for him, too.

Dylan Meyer can officiate weddings.

Recently, Meyer shared a photo from a friend's wedding, and she was the one who married them in their ceremony.

"It was truly an honor to be a part of something so sweet during a time of such overwhelming tumult and I am over the moon excited for what the future holds for these two darlings," she wrote. "I love you both so much, thank you for asking me to do something so special and happy wedding!!"

Dylan Meyer loves 7-11.

Meyer seems to truly adore 7-11 — yes, the gas station and convenience store. Not only did she post on Instagram (decked out in full-themed attire) in honor of Free Slurpee Day, but she has also shown off a 7-11 jersey that she said her girlfriend (presumably Stewart) gave her as a gift, calling herself "the luckiest girl out here." And according to her earlier Instagram posts, this definitely seems to have been a long running love of hers.

Meyer rarely posts about Kristen Stewart on social media.

Considering how private they've worked to keep their relationship, it's no surprise that Stewart has only made a couple of appearances on Meyer's Instagram, though she did make an exception when she posted a photo of the two of them together in April along with a sweet caption to wish Stewart a happy birthday.

"It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," she wrote. "It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your sh*t on fire."

Are Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart married?

In an interview from last November, Stewart revealed that she was already thinking about proposing to Meyer when the time was right.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she said at the time, adding, “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.