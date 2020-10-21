Why Fans Think ‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Got A Boob Job — See Before/After Pics

Another day, another celebrity plastic surgery accusation.

This time, Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is getting hit with those pesky plastic surgery rumors, and fans are focused on two very specific things: her breasts.

This isn’t the first time Crawley has been plagued with plastic surgery rumors, though.

Did Clare Crawley get a boob job?

Although we’re only two episodes into the latest season of The Bachelorette, fans of the show are already wondering if Clare Crawley went under the knife.

“Can we also talk about Claire’s [sic] boob job?” one fan tweeted, which garnered six likes from fans who were clearly thinking the same thing.

While Clare hasn’t responded to the most recent boob job rumors, if you compare pictures from when she was on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor in 2014 to pictures of her on the current season of The Bachelorette, you can see there is a slight difference in her breast size.

Clare Crawley in 2014:

Clare Crawley: having no time for sh*tty men since 2014 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/mE0D8uiXUZ — Jordyn Taylor (THE PAPER GIRL OF PARIS out now!) (@jordynhtaylor) October 14, 2020

Clare Crawley in 2020:

However, so many different things can be attributed to her slightly different appearance: the angle of the shot, the bra she’s wearing, the fact that the pictures were taken six years apart — the list goes on!

Reminder: people’s bodies change over time, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they went under the knife.

Crawley also opened up about her body on the latest episode of the hit reality show, telling a contestant, “I might not be the skinniest girl in the room. Or the prettiest or whatever. But I know I have a heart of gold and so much to give.”

Clare Crawley is no stranger to plastic surgery rumors.

Back in 2018 when Crawley appeared on The Bachelor: Winter Games, she was the target of plastic surgery rumors on Twitter.

A plastic surgeon who has never treated Clare gave his two cents about the accusations, saying, “Clare doesn’t seem to have gotten too much work done, however, it appears she’s had Botox on her forehead lines because of the shape of her brows and also frown lines.”

Did Clare Crawley have plastic surgery? Read the exclusive reviews from plastic surgery expert at https://t.co/tKMLxUZBOs#cosmeticsurgery #beforeandafter @ASPS_News pic.twitter.com/UBwWLbGhMn — Star Plastic Surgery (@surgeryeffect) February 16, 2018

“There’s a possibility that she’s had minor fillers in her upper cheeks, jawline, and chin since her overall appearance is warmer and softer now than it was in 2014,” he added. “She’s getting better with age!”

Fans think Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are endgame.

From the get-go, fans have pegged Dale Moss as the one who Clare Crawley chooses. In fact, rumors that she left the show just twelve days into filming because she found The One were running rampant before the show even aired.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” a source said.

“By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love," the source added. "No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Is Clare Crawley engaged already?

After Clare Crawley was spotted with a huge sparkler on THAT finger on Oct. 19, fans thought she was already engaged. However, shortly after the pictures hit the web, Clare hopped on Instagram to clarify the rumors.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote.

What is Clare Crawley’s age?

Clare Crawley was born on March 20, 1981, which makes her a 39-year-old Pisces.

What is Clare Crawley’s job?

Clare Crawley is a hair stylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.