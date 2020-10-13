8 Things You Never Knew About 'Bachelorette' Contestant Brendan Morais

Covid-19 did a lot of damage to our planet. It even postponed the release date of the sixteenth season of The Bachelorette. The original air date was supposed to be May 18, 2020. The new premiere date is October 13, 2020 and if you're not head-over-heels in love with The Bachelorette contestant, Brendan Morais yet, what are you waiting for? Sure, he's nice to look at on the outside, but he has beauty within, too. (Wonder if Clare Crawley sees that as well? Only time will tell!)

Who is Brendan Morais from The Bachelorette?

Brendan Morais is a contestant in the upcoming of The Bachelorette, season 16, baby. Born and raised in Milford Massachusetts, his current occupation is as a commercial roofer.

1. How old is Brendan Morais?

He's thirty years old and on the quest for love. He even goes as far as to define himself as a "true romantic." Let’s see if the universe is on his side.

2. What is Brendan Morais's ethnicity?

"Very Interesting," host Chris Harrison said of Morais's ethnicity. "Because he has Portuguese family, but is also from Boston, so imagine that Portuguese-Boston accent."

3. What is Brendan Morais's height?

Brendan Morais is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

4. What is Brendan Morais's net worth?

Alas, this information remains a secret.

5. He loves his family.

He doesn't have a wife or kids, but he has adorable nieces and nephews. He moved to Los Angeles to be closer to his family and currently works for his family-owned roofing company. He recently moved back to Boston, however. (Does that mean he and Clare Crawley weren't meant to be?)

Morais and his nephew clearly share a bond over soccer. "CR7 keeps our hopes alive. #7 #Portugal #WorldCup #Fifa2014" he posted alongside a photo of him and his nephew sporting soccer jerseys. The backdrop behind them, the giant-sized flag of Portugal.

6. He's obsessed with working out and believes the "pump" to be a priority.

No surprise there! On October 6, 2017, Morais posted a photo to Instagram from the gym. He and his two friends, Johnny Haiki and Austin Simone, are depicted flexing a muscle, striking a pose in their athletic shorts and sneakers.

"Getting a pump is without question the most important thing in life!" Morais wrote, "Well besides God, family, friends, babies, fat babies, chunky babies, chubby babies and babies! #pumpispriority."

7. He's a professional model.

Scroll through his Instagram feed, and find glamour shots of Morais on the beach or flaunting his abs.

8. He had a pretty decent year in 2018.

On January 2, 2019, he posted an Instagram photo of himself standing next to a telescope. "I had a pretty decent 2018 and I’m looking forward to an even better 2019 but when your long toes hang over most sandals you wear it’s really hard to stay positive and have high hopes for the future." Jokes on him, we guess. 2020 is kind of terrible for everyone, except for maybe Clare Crawley — we hope she found love!

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.