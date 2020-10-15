Everything To Know About Yosef Aborady, The ‘Villain’ On Clare Crawley’s Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

Buckle up y’all, because this season of The Bachelorette is going to be one wild ride. On the highly anticipated premiere of Clare Crawley’s season of the infamous reality show, fans finally got to meet the 39-year-old hair stylist’s potential suitors, including frontrunner and rumored fiance Dale Moss. Every reality show needs a villain, though, and fans were quick to point fingers at who will be the one stirring the pot all season.

Who is Yosef Aborady?

Fans are already calling Yosef Aborady the villain on this season of The Bachelorette, thanks to the way he dodged a quick question Clare Crawley had for him on this season’s premiere. However, there is more to him than being a Bachelorette villain.

He’s a dad.

One scroll through his Instagram page will show you that Yosef Aborady takes his job as a father very seriously. Almost all of his pics are of himself and his daughter, Zara, who might officially be one of the cutest kids of all time.

“She gives me life! My heart overflows with love for my little princess. Thanks for making me the luckiest man in the world Zara!!” he captioned a sweet snap of the two on Instagram on January 19.

He’s a man who can cook.

From the looks of it, he really enjoys cooking! He and his daughter made an impressive batch of cupcakes back in April, and according to an Instagram video posted on March 23, dude can seriously mash some potatoes.

He graduated from the University of Alabama.

Yosef Aborady graduated from the University of Alabama in December of 2017. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and studied Business Administration and Management.

He started some drama on the first episode of the season.

Fans of The Bachelorette immediately took to Twitter to discuss what they thought about Yosef’s appearance on the season premiere. After Crawley asked if he had been DMing girls, Yosef couldn’t give a straight answer to Clare, and even dodged answering the question completely.

“First of all, if I was going to message someone, they respond to me. I have more respect for myself, and I wouldn’t do that to myself,” he said. “Um, you know, this concerned me enough to bring it up to Clare, and address it to her, because the last thing I wanted was this to blindside her, like come out, you know, in some way.”

“My intentions remained true,” he added.

However, fans weren’t buying his BS answer, and quickly called him out on his behavior.

Clare asked a yes or no question and Yosef answered in MLA format without answering the question whats so ever #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/euozLJixKz — chilufya (@ChiMash_02) October 14, 2020

“Clare asked a yes or no question and Yosef answered in MLA format without answering the question whats so ever [sic],” one fan hilariously tweeted, while another replied, “Tyler C made a stupid move. I get it - Yosef's a douche, but we all know how what [sic] happens when one guy talks about another guy to the Bachelorette...esp within a few hours of meeting. The villain always wins more airtime; the good guy's booted. This is how it is in real life too.”

Yosef Aborady is a territory manager.

Aborady currently works as a territory manager for Northfield Medical, which is “one of the largest service and repair companies of medical equipment in the U.S.”

You can watch The Bachelorette on Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

