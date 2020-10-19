‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Seen With Huge Sparkler On Her Ring Finger — See The Pic

We’re only one episode into Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, and rumors that she’s already engaged have been running rampant since...well, basically since she was announced as this season’s Bachelorette. On Oct. 19, 2020, Crawley was spotted sporting a huge diamond ring on THAT finger, which prompted every Bachelor Nation fan to wonder the same thing: is Clare Crawley engaged?

Is Clare Crawley engaged?

After she was spotted sporting a gigantic sparkler on her ring finger while taking a stroll in Sacramento, California (which you can see here.), fans speculated that Crawley had already said “Yes!” to one of this season’s contestants.

However, after pictures of Crawley wearing a ring on her finger hit the web, she took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote.

“In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” she continued.

“This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me,” she concluded.

Fans were quick to praise her for her honesty, with one Instagram user writing, “I love this! For years I wanted a “right hand ring” for myself for similar reasons. I think I may just got [sic] for the left now!”

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss together?

Rumor has it that Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged less than two weeks into filming.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” a source said.

“By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love," the source added. "No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Who are the other contestants on Clare Crawley’s season?

Does it matter at this point? Just kidding. Other notable contestants on Clare Crawley’s season include Yosef Aborady, who fans are calling this season’s “villain,” and Brendan Morais, who is rumored to be the front runner for Tayshia Adams, who allegedly replaced Crawley after she wanted off the show.

How old is Clare Crawley?

Clare Crawley was born on March 20, 1981, which makes her a 39-year-old Pisces.

What is Clare Crawley’s job?

Clare Crawley is a hair stylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California.

What is Clare Crawley’s height?

Clare Cralwey is reportedly around 5-foot-5.

Does Clare Crawley have Twitter?

Clare Crawley does have a Twitter account, which you can see here. Her bio reads, “Fruit juicer. Solar soul. Tressé tamer. Mama to my furbabies.”

You can watch The Bachelorette on Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

