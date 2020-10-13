How Old Is Clare Crawley? Everything You Need To Know About The Newest (And Oldest!) Bachelorette

After what has been a lot of fans' least favorite season of The Bachelor ever (sorry, Peter Weber), we finally get to watch a new season of the popular reality television franchise on Monday, Oct. 13. Clare Crawley is ABC's next leading lady, and she's making history as the oldest Bachelorette ever, since she turned 39 while the show was filming.

But who is and how old is Clare Crawley?

Crawley is 39 years old, and was born on March 20, 1981, which makes her a Pisces.

Read on to find out everything else you need to know about her before her season kicks off tonight on ABC.

Clare Crawley's Bachelorette status was confirmed on Good Morning America.

Crawley appeared on the show to discuss her new gig, shocking fans who were expecting the lucky lady to be one of the women from Weber's season of The Bachelor. On GMA, Crawley shared that she just found out about the news nearly six years after her first appearance on on a Bachelor franchise show — and that she feels her age will be an asset as she looks for love on reality TV.

"For me, it's just more years under my belt, more learning what I want and what I don't want, and what I won't settle for," Crawley said. "I want a man that will take off his armor. I want a man who is strong, take off the body armor, open himself up, and be vulnerable."

Clare Crawley was already on The Bachelor.

She made her reality TV debut on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, making it as the runner-up to Galavis' final pick, Nikki Ferrell. After that, she ended up on Bachelor in Paradise, where she was most known for the bond she formed with a raccoon who wandered onto the set in Mexico. She's also appeared on the Bachelor Winter Games spinoff, where she met and fell in love with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. They got engaged, but ultimately their love didn't last, and they'd ended things by April that same year.

She's a hair stylist and health enthusiast.

Crawley works as a hair stylist at DeFacto Salon in Sacramento, although as fans can assume, she probably won't be taking on clients for awhile, especially as she films the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. She's also passionate about all things health and fitness and frequently shares her healthy snacks and meals and her adventurous outdoor activities with followers on Instagram.

She's big on sharing photos of her dogs on Instagram.

Crawley's pets are a big part of her life, and they make frequent appearances on her Instagram account. It wouldn't be surprising at all if they showed up on The Bachelorette ... or if Crawley Insisted on taking them along for the ride while she's filming.

Clare Crawley's cast will be much older than previous Bachelorette seasons.

According to Bach Nation spoiler expert Reality Steve, ABC went with an older group of men than usual to fight for Crawley's affections, which makes sense, given that she probably has more in common with men closer to her own age of 39 years old.

In fact, Steve tweeted a screenshot of one 25-year-old would-be Bachelorette contestant, sharing the news with his Facebook friends that he would no longer be appearing on the show this season due to his age. This will definitely make things interesting — and big change from recent seasons.

Another one of the 25 year olds that was on my list and originally told he was cast has now been removed from the show bc of his age. Casting is still happening this week. pic.twitter.com/L3hGx6PQgV — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 2, 2020

Crawley seemed very excited for this next step in her adventure.

Though Crawley hasn't shared too much about her big news publicly, she did take to her Instagram story in March to share a quick video of herself looking excited after GMA, writing, "I cannot tell you guys how unexpected and exciting this is for me."

Does Clare Crawley have kids?

Clare Crawley does not have any kids yet, but she does post her dogs on Instagram all the time!

Do Clare Crawley and Dale Moss end up together?

Ever since news that Clare Crawley would be this season's Bachelorette hit the web, tons of outlets have reported that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss fell in love almost immediately. Their connection was reportedly so strong that Clare reportedly dropped out of the show less than two weeks into filming, and Tayshia Adams was reportedily called in as the new Bachelorette.

(MAJOR SPOILER): I’ve been made aware of this Reddit post making the rounds. Been on the phone for the last 2 hrs digging. I cannot confirm with 100% certainty if it’s true yet, but if you ask my opinion, I think there is some serious validity to it based on what I’m hearing now pic.twitter.com/y0SudK7Pcl — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 31, 2020

While news of Crawley walking off the show has yet to be confirmed, we'll for sure find out at some point this season.

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, Oct. 13 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.