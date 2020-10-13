10 Things You Never Knew About 'Bachelorette' Front Runner Dale Moss

Covid-19 did a lot of damage to our planet. It even postponed the release date of the sixteenth season of The Bachelorette. The original air date was supposed to be May 18,2020. The new release date is October 13, 2020. Contestant Dale Moss is sure to give the other grooms-to-be a run for their money — and their roses! There's even rumors that Dale Moss is Bachelorette Clare Crawley's fiancé!

Clare Crawley's fiancé: Who is Dale Moss?

Dale Moss is a former NFL player, current model, entertainment host, and entrepreneur, and soon to be rumored — fingers crossed — winner of The Bachelorette.

He received his BA in Business/Managerial Economics from South Dakota State University. During the time he was earning his degree, he served as a member of the South Dakota State Universities Men’s Basketball and Football team. He also served on the Student Athlete Advisory council.

1. He has a football career.

Before he became an unsigned free agent, he played as a wide receiver for South Dakota State University. He’s played on several practice teams, among them — the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and the Green Bay Packers.

2. He founded a sports PR company in 2014.

Moss Martin Media is a media production company based in New York. It’s an “all-in creative agency pushing the limits of creative thinking and storytelling through video production, content creation, experiential marketing, and digital strategy.” Moss Martin Media works with some of of the top sports, fashion, lifestyle, and fitness brands.

3. He's signed by the modeling agency, Wilhelmina International.

Moss signed with Wihelmina International in 2015.

4. He volunteers a lot.

Moss currently serves as a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. As global ambassador, he creates aims to create “an inclusive environment for nearly 5 million Special Olympics Unified Sports Athletes around the globe. He also works as a Member Of the Leadership Committee for Yamba Malawi. The Leadership Committee is relentless in its attempt to end the cycle of poverty and stimulate economies across the globe.

Moss also supports and advocates for the DreamYard Project and judged their annual Poetry Slam Competition.

"Our platforms are meant to create a lasting impact long after we are gone," Moss wrote on his personal website. "I continue to advocate for youth development, inclusive initiatives and diversity to athletes with intellectual disabilities as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador," he wrote. "My other philanthropic endeavors include working with The Tiger Woods Foundation, Wounded Warriors Project and NFL Play 60 to name a few."

5. Moss uses his social media platform to speak out against racial injustice.

On September 15, 2020, he posted a screenshot of one of his tweets to Instagram. The screenshot read, “If you think racism is not a major issue in our country today you’re sleep. I’ve experienced racism, racial bias and direct abuse of power in every phase of my life with more happening in the last 2 months than I’ve experienced in years.” Moss wrote in the caption, “These are things myself & family have dealt with our entire lives. I learned at a young age that when you lead with love and have purpose in your heart ignorance and hatred become irrelevant because you are above it all.”

6. How old is Dale Moss?

Dale Moss was born on Sept. 24, 1988, which means he's 32 years old and a Libra. This season's Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is 39.

7. What is Dale Moss's net worth?

While many Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have odd jobs (we're lookin' at you, Bachelor Superfan James Spadafore), Dale Moss made the majority of his money from his football days, and is reportedly worth $1 - $5 million.

8. He's a podcast host.

Dale Moss can do it all! The 32-year-old former football player is not only a model, he's also the host of a podcast called The Game Plan With Dale Moss. Although, it looks like he's been too busy to keep up with new episodes, as the last one was posted on April 4, 2019.

9. Football runs in Dale Moss's family.

He's the nephew of former Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Rogers.

10. Fans have been rooting for Dale Moss and Clare Crawley since day 1.

I've invested more time in trying to keep up with the Clare Crawley/Dale Moss reports than I have in myself this week and it's only Tuesday. — Lauren (@hightlauren) August 4, 2020

Early reports about this season of The Bachelorette said that Crawley had fallen in love with Moss just twelve days into production and wanted out of the show because her connection with Moss was so strong from the get-go.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” the source claimed. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

