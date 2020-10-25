It’s Sunday, October 25, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

Scorpio season is in full swing now and it affects each zodiac sign in a different way depending on their own personality traits.

Taurus zodiac signs may be focusing more on love and commitment while Scorpio is learning to explore the self.

Aries and Libra are looking at life from the sharing of resources and how to make more money. This month changes dynamics for all.

The Moon shifts from Aquarius into Pisces this evening water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will feel a boost of energy.

Fire zodiac signs may feel less energized today, while air signs may not feel much of a change either way.

With retrograde Mercury in Scorpio, it's a good day to look inward by doing an introspective activity like writing or doing a little yoga.

Read below for your daily horoscope for October 25, 2020:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today can be a lucky day as Jupiter challenges you to test your strength and be the dynamic person that you are.

You may feel a boost of motivational energy coming from Pluto who eagerly awaits a change that involves work.

Be mindful of your approach to tasks as things may change in your career soon.

Best people to partner with today include Libra and Gemini.

Difficult partners include Taurus and Virgo.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Focus on the daily responsibilities that need to be attended to at home.

If you have chores you've neglected it's a good idea to get them done today.

Doing so will help alleviate anxiety about your home environment.

Avoid situations that make you feel anxious.

Try to do one act today that brings you joy.

Best partners to work with include Aries and Aquarius.

Difficult partners Scorpio and Cancer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't let yourself be pulled into gossip today.

You may find out that what is spoken in confidence can come back to hurt you in some way.

A work-related schedule change can throw off your plans early in the day.

Be flexible and embrace change and what's unpredictable.

Best partners to work with include Aries and Aquarius.

Difficult partners today involve Cancer and Pisces.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Study your intuitive side.

You may learn about yourself and how you interact with others.

It's a great day to visit a local book store or to read books you have at home.

The day is great for study and research.

Best partners to work with Scorpio and Pisces.

Difficult partners today Leo and Aquarius.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your luckiest activities to participate in today involve exercise, meal planning, and setting a routine that fortifies a healthy routine.

You may be asked to lend money to a friend or feel pressured to share something that you own.

Try not to loan an item, as you may not get it back.

If you're working today, work can be stressful and unpredictable.

Try to maintain a positive attitude if you can.

Best partners today include Aries and Sagittarius.

Difficult partners today include Capricorn and Taurus.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday is the perfect time to start a new health routine.

With Venus in your sign, self-care and a beautification ritual can give you the right boost of energy to start the week.

While Saturn is in Capricorn, you'll feel best when spending time with someone special.

It's a good day to make plans for a romantic date with someone you're crushing on.

Best partners today include Capricorn and Taurus.

Difficult partners today include Scorpio and Leo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may be focused on past memories that seem to say life was more beautiful and simpler back when.

If you're home, why not tap into your nostalgia and create a scrapbook page with old photographs and write down some of your memories.

It's a good day to memorialize some things that you'd like passed on to others in the family such as gathering family recipes and sharing them with your relatives.

Best partners today include Taurus and Virgo.

Difficult partners today include Scorpio and Leo.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be an intense person, but don't let the day be more stressful than it has to be.

Try to talk about what's bothering you when something negative happens.

Negotiation is key to your relationships. Try to find a workable compromise.

Best partners include Taurus and Scorpio.

Difficult partners today include Gemini and Aquarius.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Avoid sitting at home all day to watch tv. Go to a park or check out nature and spend some time being active.

If you're looking for a full or part-time job, spending time researching openings can be fruitful this evening.

Aim to finish one project that you began earlier this week.

Best partners include Pisces and Gemini.

Difficult partners today include Aries and Cancer.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You command authority from others and someone may feel threatened by your presence.

Be kind to all and try not to assert your power unnecessarily.

Important decisions can be made today.

Strive to work with others and delegate tasks as needed.

Best partners include Libra and Cancer.

Difficult partners today include Virgo and Taurus.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money may come from an unusual source.

An answer to prayer or something miraculous can take place in your life today.

Invest your time in spiritual pursuits.

You may feel like exploring your core beliefs about life and the afterlife.

You gain something of value from a family member, perhaps jewelry or furniture.

Best partners include Libra and Gemini.

Difficult partners today include Scorpio and Aries.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a natural glow to you and you are charismatic.

People find you likable and it's easy for you to gain support from others on projects.

You may seek out some me-time and want to do something just for yourself.

Best partners include Cancer and Scorpio.

Difficult partners today include Capricorn and Taurus.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include Katy Perry, Ciara, and Pablo Picasso.

If October 25 is your birthday, you are an intense person who loves to encourage others.

You are a visionary who is also a thrill-seeker. You're good at managing money.

You have a taste for the good life. People often come to you for advice.

Your best relationship matches include Scorpio, Leo, and Aquarius.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.