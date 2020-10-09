Daily Love Horoscope, October 10, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signsin astrology starting on October 10, 2020.

Love is always in the air, but when Venus is in Virgo emotions take a turn toward the practical.

Venus trines Uranus in Taurus, which is fixed energy, but things are shaken up a bit, perhaps to keep life a bit interesting? Who knows.

The good news is that if you have been bored lately due to limited things to do to find love during the pandemic, Saturday's energy provides an incentive to clear the negative and make way for something new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus continues to transit your sixth solar house of wellness while in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and today she trines Uranus in Taurus activating your sector of money as well.

It's a great day to discuss what you need to make lifestyle improvements with your mate. If you want to establish a workout routine or start a new dietary plan, this is a great time to hit the restart button before the holiday season comes in and it's harder to resist the temptation to indulge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus continues to transit your fifth solar house of creativity, and she also trines with Uranus in your sign, activating ideas about identity and how you perceive yourself when it comes to love. It's a great day to try new things and to break out from routines that have made you feel like life is boring and dull. Maybe you can start thinking about costume ideas or plan out your holidays with your significant other. Even if you can't travel, you can still make your home feel festive with lights and perhaps some mistletoe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus continues to transit your fourth solar house of home and family, and she trines Uranus in Taurus activating psychic awareness and intuition. You may perceive the deep emotional needs of family members today. If you think of someone suddenly, make a phone call or send a text to check in and see how things are going. Your spirit may be picking up that they need a friend or a loved one to let them know they matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus continues to transit your third solar house of communication and she activates your sector of friendship while communicating with Uranus in Taurus. It's a great day for chatting over some of your relationship problems with a friend and to get a fresh perspective. You may not understand the dynamics of a relationship but a friend who knows you best may be able to give you the insight you're lacking and help you out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus continues to transit your second solar house of money, but career themes come up today when she communicates with Uranus in Taurus activating your social status too. You may be ready to invest more money in a wardrobe or into items you feel that you need to make life easier for you. This may not be easy to explain to your partner, but with a little bit of effort, it's possible to win them over. So don't give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus continues to transit your first solar house of identity, but ideas about how you learn and the impact education has on your overall outlook is also activated when Venus speaks with Uranus in Taurus. You are learning to change the way you think about life and when your partner shares their heart with you it helps to enhance your compassion and love. You are able to make changes that are mutually beneficial out of a spirit of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus continues to transit your twelfth solar house of karma, and she communicates sweetly with Uranus in your sector of shared resources. What comes around may go around, so you'll want to be sure to handle matters with an extra dose of love today. You will see that things should not be taken at face value. Sometimes emotions can be misleading and lend themselves in a negative light. Later, you may discover that things are not as tough as they once seemed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus continues to transit your eleventh solar house of friendship, and she also activates your sector of relationships when communicating with Uranus in Taurus. It's a great day for you to bond with a friend through banter and chit-chat. Even if you don't have any specific purpose to your conversations, you are sharing life together, which makes your day sweeter. You loved someone who loves you back, unconditionally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus continues to transit your tenth solar house of career, and she communicates in a positive way with Uranus in Taurus activating your need to focus on the daily details. Love can be work but when you make the effort with the right attitude, you can see big changes in yourself and others. The day may require you to retrain your mind to remain optimistic even when the day hits a few bumps along the way, but when you take the high road, people notice. Love always wins. It finds a way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus continues to transit your ninth solar house of learning, but also involves is Uranus in your sector of play. You are learning to let go and allow the Universe to take care of your needs. You may not understand what is happening right now in your love life, but you might not have to. You may be able to see the rainbow at the end of the storm by the close of the day. Whatever you experience, try to view things from a positive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus continues to transit your eighth solar house of shared resources, and themes related to home and family also come into play when she speaks with Uranus in Taurus. You are someone who will give to those in need without thinking much about yourself. Your love and care do not go unnoticed today. When you go above what someone asks you for, it shows your character and depth of spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus continues to transit your seventh solar house of friendship, and your need to communicate about an important matter feels pressing when she speaks with Uranus in Taurus today. It's a great day to bring up an unaddressed topic and to have an important conversation. You have been holding back what you've wanted to say out of fear of rejection, but now may be the time to start revealing what's on your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.