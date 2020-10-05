Daily Love Horoscope, October 6, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 6, 2020.

The Sun continues in Libra and we are all focused on relationships. Relationships are complex, not just because of who we are but what we say and do at any given time.

The Moon spends the day in Gemini on Tuesday and Wednesday where it expresses itself as cold, aloof, and distant. Just the day before the Moon was exalted in Taurus where it was sensual, gentle, and kind. The thrust from kindness into detached can offset relationships all around.

The Moon in Gemini squares Venus in Virgo where she is task-oriented and project-driven. Work-mode can leave our relationships cold, but we are not victims of the day's astrology.

We can balance the energy by focusing on kindness. Acts of love and taking the time can bring back balance. Be aware while there are things to do (because duty calls); be the warmth in the middle of progress.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, October 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, relationships require the most of you, but you need to keep your focus on the self before fixing everyone else's problems.

The Sun in Libra has you focusing on relationship building, and while Venus is in Virgo, you need to keep life balance in mind.

The Moon will spend the day in Gemini and it squares Venus. The Moon has you chattier than usual. You're helpful but could go overboard giving advice that's wonderful, but unwelcomed.

When pushed back try not to return power for power. See assertion as a sign that you are overstepping a boundary and use it to learn balance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, love tests your resolve while the Sun is in Libra all month.

You may lean toward your negative traits, and if you don't want to be known as the rigid one, check your thinking; adapt to situations as they come.

While the Moon is in Gemini, you may need to spend money to make love's magic happen, and this can be tough to reconcile for your frugal mind.

During today's Moon square Venus in your romance house, accept the challenge, and see the redeemable aspects of your situation. Find the rainbow in the storm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, don't get caught up in the drama as secrets people hid from you start to surface.

Today's Moon in your zodiac sign squares Venus in Virgo, and tension can result between you and other family members.

While there can be a solution to these problems, not everyone will see things in the same way that you do. What you really need is a good laugh. Find something fun and lighthearted to help you manage the way that you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Gemini and it can trigger dejavu-like events where the past you thought was over can come back around for one more review.

Today's Moon square Venus in Virgo makes it hard for you to talk things over with others. You may even struggle to be transparent with yourself.

There's a struggle with your sense of belief today that can have you evaluating everything. But, sometimes having life shake things up can be a good thing because it alerts you to what needs to change soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, even though you may not mean to be a miser, you, while Venus is in Virgo, you may inadvertently come across as overly focused on material possessions. And during Libra season, what you have and how you want it to be used can find its way into most of your conversations.

Topics related to material possessions can be a sign that you're hiding behind stuff to give you a sense of confidence you lack when with others.

While the Moon is in Gemini, use your relationships as a mirror that reflects the good and not so great aspects of yourself back to you so you can address them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, love and money may not mix all of the time, but when it adds value to your life and makes things easier for you and your loved ones, too, it isn't all that bad.

Today, you may be ready to add a few things beneath your ownership belt, and shopping, rummaging through old clothes, and personal items can have you making a list of what needs to be replaced and what you have to buy, for yourself and maybe for your significant other, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's not always about you, but for now, maybe it is. While the Sun is in your zodiac sign, you really are more aware of your needs, wants, and short-comings these days, especially if you're not getting them met in the love department.

It's not like Venus in Virgo is helping you much, either. With the past coming around the door asking you to fix things that you can never repair, it's a difficult time of year.

With Mercury in Scorpio, your solar house of money, you may be fortunate to have things that provide you comfort and if you don't, you may lean into shopping as a form of therapy this week. Set a budget if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, while the Sun is in LIbra you're aware that what fails to be in balance will keep repeating itself until it does.

The energy is tense today, as your ruling planet, Pluto squares Mars in Aries. You have a strong need for change, and no matter how well-intended the gesture those that get in your way may not realize how averse you are to their interference.

You aren't afraid to remove obstacles from your life even if it means stepping on toes or making an enemy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's not the best time to socialize or to try and do something silly or creative as your ruling planet Jupiter squares both Mars in your solar house of romance and the Sun in your solar house of friends.

Even if love seems to be pressing you to do things you don't feel ready to do, it's better for you to focus on your career and get things in order as you need them to be.

In the back of your mind, you could also be subconsciously preparing for some much-needed healing. Writing in a journal is good to start practicing during this month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, although you may want to move forward on some personal matters, and Mars square Saturn can make progress complicated especially in love.

Arguments can ensue, not just for today, but for the entire month. You may have already begun to feel a sense of trepidation and not known why. The stellium of Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn continue in your zodiac sign, which means many things are changing for you on a personal level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, there's a collision of interests between work and your home life this week. You may have all your ducks in a row. Things can be going well for you, but there's a chance the change will be at the center of all that's going on in your day. You may not enjoy feeling like life is unsteady.

This can cause you to be distracted and distant when around the people who are trying to get close and spend time with you. However, consistency is key this week, as Venus trines Uranus. A miracle can come your way to bless you for not giving up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, important changes are brewing but you'll want to keep both feet on the ground as your ideals are likely to be rooted in reality.

Neptune, the plant of dreams is in harmony with Jupiter, the planet of growth today, so your visions can be cloudy, including your relationships.

You may be overlooking flaws or seeing what you want to see rather than what is there. You may overlook dealbreakers too. It may be hard for you to see things for what they are, especially while Pluto is involved, too. Try to let the dust settle before making any major life-changing decision, especially if they involve love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.